Quiet as it is kept, fringe is the ultimate hair accessory. And while it may be a much-needed change in a moment of crisis, it’s easy to forget just how high maintenance the cool-girl style actually is.

“Fringe is such a fun commitment,” says hairstylist Castillo Bataille. “It’s transformative and a great way to refresh your look without losing length.” Decades of references and a wealth of contemporary takes mean that the bang menu is long, aspirational, and accessible to everyone. Still, the cut requires quite a bit of thought, though most of us don’t realize that until our hair is staring back at us in the bathroom sink.

From extra-long face frames to short and shaggy bangs, there’s a complementary fringe for every mane. So if you’re thinking of adopting the look for yourself, make sure to give our fringe master guide a thorough before grabbing the scissors — or booking your next appointment.

Who Should Get Fringe?

Anyone with free-will and sense of self can get bangs. Still, certain consideration should be made to ensure the cut comes with style points rather than a sense of regret.

“I always tell my clients: your lifestyle and texture should guide your fringe,” says Bataille, who suggests you get real about your desired styling time. “Bangs usually require a little more love — a round brush moment, a quick pass with a flat iron, or at the very least a spritz and finger-style in the morning.”

The stylist adds that those with tight curl patterns may want to opt for a diffused fringe that can handle shrinkage and volume. And for those with fine or straight hair, styles like curtain or bottleneck bands offer the illusion of volume minus the maintenance.

In short, you should get fringe — so long as you make your selection wisely.

Which Bangs Are Best for Your Face Shape?

Allowing your face shape to guide your fringe selection can take some of the guesswork out of the process. Here, some general guidelines from our experts:

Square: Square faces play well with soft, wispier fringe to soften angles.

Oval: The lucky ones! Those with oval faces can pull off virtually any sort of fringe.

Round: Rounder faces benefit from long, layered bangs for extra elongation.

Heart: Heart-shaped faces pair best with lightweight fringe that highlights eyes and cheekbones.

What to Ask For At Your Appointment

Plan to approach your appointment with visual references and an open mind. Your stylist will be able to translate your ideas into something that works with your face shape, hair texture, and (perhaps most importantly) your everyday habits.

According to Bataille, this last step is critical. “It’s a good idea to come in with inspo photos and talk through your styling routine so your stylist can customize the cut to fit your actual life — not just a Pinterest board,” says the expert. Photos are a great jumping off point, but it’s important to remember that the inspo pics stored in your Instagram saved folder have been styled to look that way, and will require some effort on your end to duplicate. Be prepared for the responsibility that comes with a fringe, or else you might resent your cut.

15 Trending Fringe Styles to Try

1. Grown Out Curtain Bangs

Considering curtain bangs have been among the most popular bang styles for a few years now, it makes sense that the subsequent grow-out is equally beloved. Those looking to dip their toes in the fringe pool before taking a full plunge would do well to start here, as the look will allow you to see what a shorter layer does for both your face and your hair texture.

2. French Fringe

French style and beauty tend to be associated with insouciant cool. And just like the French bob, the associated fringe is the perfect example of this sensibility.

“French fringes — soft, piecey, just hitting the lashes — are back in a big way for that effortless, undone look,” confirms Bataille. The style’s less-is-more lean means that all hair types and routines can and should consider it. Just remember to embrace the messy chic.

3. Curtain Bangs

This gateway bang pairs well with basically every haircut, texture, and face shape, offering a partable fringe that’s easy to style — and to grow out. Make sure to ask your stylist to blend your bang well for a seamless incorporation into your mane.

4. Butterfly Fringe

Floaty and fun, butterfly fringe takes the idea of a curtain bang and flips it — literally. Like the rest of a butterfly cut, butterfly bangs are meant to feel bombshell and glam. Still, there’s a fine line between butterfly cut and shaggy layers, one that comes down to styling; be prepared for some blow dry time to get this fringe just right.

5. Baby Bangs

This option is undeniably cool. It’s also not for the faint of heart. If bangs are a commitment, baby bangs, with their can’t-be-camouflaged cut, take things to the next level.

6. Curly Fringe

Yes, curly girls can rock fringe, too. With the correct cut and the right product, manipulating ringlets so they spring along your forehead is not just possible — it’s aspirational.

7. Wispy Fringe

For 90s-inspired main character energy, opt for wispy fringe.

“Wispy fringe is popular right now, with people seeking a feminine, low maintenance look,” says Bataille. “Low maintenance” is a relative term here, as wispy bangs tend to call for round brush blowouts to maintain that bouncy, feather-light effect we all adore.

Consider your natural texture, and whether you’ll like the look on days when you don’t have a ton of styling time.

8. Wolf Fringe

A natural complement to the choppy and irreverent wolf cut, wolf fringe doesn’t play by the rules. Instead, the bangs should play up your idiosyncratic chop, serving as a sort of cherry on top. Choose from curtain bangs, baby bangs, French fringe — whatever shape suits your style.

9. Birkin Bangs

Named for style icon Jane Birkin, the Birkin bang is an homage to her characteristic fringe: long, piecey, and effortless. While this cut can be carried off by variety of face shapes, the bangs work best on those with hair similar to Birkin’s — namely, straight. Easy waves work, too.

10. Bouncy Fringe

“Everyone wants to have big, bouncy, voluminous blowouts with face-framing pieces,” says Bataille. So why not embrace the buoyancy? Bouncy bangs offer an instant bombshell effect that’s well worth the extra effort.

11. Mod Fringe

Mod always makes a statement. Channel the 1960s with a dense bold bang that can be cut long or short, so long as its heavy.

12. Bottleneck Bangs

A mutation of the curtain bang, bottleneck bangs are marked by shorter center pieces that give way to a longer, wider bang. The fringe offers a touch more fullness than the curtain but are lighter than full, blunt bangs, making for an ideal (and universally accessible) midpoint.

“Bottleneck bangs are huge,” says Bataille. “The hybrid between curtain and blunt is flattering on almost everyone.” Sold.

13. Micro Fringe

Baby bangs, but make them even more subversive. “Micro bangs are popping up again for those who love a high-fashion edge,” says Bataille. Like baby bangs, micro fringe calls for some serious self-knowledge — the key to rocking this style is an innate confidence that can’t be replicated in the way that a haircut inspo photo can.

14. Shag Bangs

As with wolf bangs, shag bangs serve as a continuation of a cut. Choose a shape that accentuates the nature of your individual shag — and one that will grow out well with the cut.

15. ‘90s Bangs

If you like the throwback appeal of the wispy bang but aren’t up for the styling time, this quintessential ‘90s fringe is a great choice. More piecey than wispy, these strands are long, easy to style, and a perfect match for most textures.

16. Side Bangs

We’ll leave you with the side bang. Most often associated with Y2K and millennials, the swooping style cuts across the face, adding a touch of softness (or edge, depending on your approach).

The long cut is suitable for most hair types, and offers a stylable option for anyone growing out a shorter sort of bang.