Sabrina Carpenter’s Marilyn Monroe-Style VMAs Bangs Took 6 Hours To Set

It’s safe to say that 2024 has a good year for Sabrina Carpenter stans. The “Good Graces” singer has taken over social media and playlists everywhere with her catchy, yet highly-relatable songs about relationships, jealousy, revenge, and love. She’s also become a beauty icon overnight, with her signature Marilyn Monroe-style curls, curtain bangs, and pink flushed cheeks (also is the reason the reason Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Bold Pink keeps getting sold out). And at last night’s MTV VMA Awards, her Old Hollywood beauty look, once again, had everyone buzzing.

Before performing her hits “Espresso, “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” and taking home the award for Song of the Year, the star spent a full day in the glam chair with hairstylist Evanie Frausto. As Redken’s first ever Global ambassador, Carpenter worked with Frausto for her Marilyn Monroe-esque glamour waves. To achieve the style, Fausto prepped her medium-size bang in a roller, letting it sit for a casual six hours before it was time to get her ready for the perfect curl.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Frausto then dampened the pop star’s hair with water and applied the Redken Volume Maximizer from roots to ends, brushing it through her hair with a round brush to add volume. After drying her hair with his signature bouncy blowout, he used a one-inch curling iron around the hairline and crown, then leveled up to a 3/4 inch iron to add more tightness and bounce, while still complimenting her shoulder-length curls. Finally, he added a spritz of Redken Dry Texture Spray before brushing out her curls to make sure there was too wasn’t much structure for a soft-glam look. A final mist of Redken Brushable Hairspray all over to hold everything in place, and our girl was ready for the red carpet.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez applied soft, glowy makeup, a glossy berry lip, and fluttery false lashes, courtesy of Velour Lashes. Nail artist Zola (the brains behind Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure) used OPI nail polish in Alpine Snow with OPI Tin Man powder on top, then finished with rhinestones for extra bling. Making her debut on the MTV VMAs red carpet in a Bob Mackie dress previously worn by Madonna, Carpenter officially cemented her status as the pop icon to watch.