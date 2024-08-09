August is the slowest time of the year for the entertainment industry, with many celebs switching their notifications off and unwinding by various pools and beaches with bikinis and must-read books in tow. Lucky for us, a few stars already got their R&R in and stepped out summery hair and makeup to keep the inspo going. From the 2024 Olympics in Paris to the usual late-night soirées in Los Angeles, the ladies are letting their skin breathe with soft glam, and keeping the humidity at bay with no-nonsense updos. Keep scrolling to see whose beauty looks made the cut this week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Wavy Updo Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Please, Please, Please” songstress traded in her usual bouncy blonde blowout for an updo with wavy fringe framing her cherubic face, a welcome change that proves she’s down to experiment.

Rihanna’s Carnival Glow Backgrid Leave it to the Barbadian legend to make a grand return to the Crop Over Festival in style. Riri attended the festival for the first time in five years with a hefty dose of what we’re guessing is Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb across her cheeks and breasts, making her stand out from a mile away (as if her massive feather wings weren’t high-visibility enough).

Blake Lively’s Soft Red-Carpet Glam Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images Lively has been everywhere recently, promoting (deep breath) her canned cocktail line, her new haircare brand, and her latest film, It Ends With Us. At the New York premiere, she kept her makeup ultra light, with matte skin, a minimal eye, and peachy gloss, and her signature blonde waves behaved in the humidity.

Cate Blanchett’s Brushed-Back Bob VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images The Oscar-winning actress stepped out at the premiere for her latest film, Borderlands, with her blunt bob pushed back to not only beat the heat and avoid and sweaty strands, but also let her ASMR-friendly spoon top claim the spotlight.

Rebeca Andrade’s Winning Eyeliner Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Brazilian gymnast has swept our hearts and the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and for her winning floor exercise routine she wore striking, geometric eyeliner that didn’t budge a centimeter as she flipped her way to gold.

Laufey’s Wispy Beat Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The soft-spoken queen of Gen Z ballads Laufey tucked her chestnut locks behind her ears, giving her silky complexion and piecey lashes room to shine.

Charlotte Lawrence’s Vixen Lipstick Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Lawrence also attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party, and accentuated her bare-faced look with a vampy red lip. Her sexy, sheer outfit called for nothing less.

Myha’la’s Second-Skin Makeup Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Myha’la was seen at the New York premiere of Industry’s third season and gave us a lesson in moderation: When your custom Miu Miu flapper dress is entirely bedazzled, keep your skin and hair glowing yet basic. Lucky for her, her glass complexion and pixie cut didn’t need much primping anyway.

Bella Thorne’s Frosty Eyelashes Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thorne isn’t one to shy away from a bold makeup look, and her neon-yellow frosted eyelashes and chrome manicure prove her out-there looks aren’t just a phase.