Sabrina Carpenter's Uncharacteristic Updo & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
As a woman of her word, she switched it up like Nintendo.
by Kevin LeBlanc
August is the slowest time of the year for the entertainment industry, with many celebs switching their notifications off and unwinding by various pools and beaches with bikinis and must-read books in tow. Lucky for us, a few stars already got their R&R in and stepped out summery hair and makeup to keep the inspo going. From the 2024 Olympics in Paris to the usual late-night soirées in Los Angeles, the ladies are letting their skin breathe with soft glam, and keeping the humidity at bay with no-nonsense updos. Keep scrolling to see whose beauty looks made the cut this week.