Bella Thorne may be fresh to OnlyFans, but she's already breaking records. In the first 24 hours after debuting her account on the membership platform, the model and actress apparently snagged over $1 million in paid subscriptions.

OnlyFans, which has become the go-to platform for original sex worker content, is gaining popularity with celebrities across the board. Both Cardi B and Real Housewives of New York City icon Sonja Morgan recently joined the service to offer behind the scenes and exclusive content for die-hard fans, and now Thorne is following suit.

Thorne announced her OnlyFans venture on August 19, posting a teaser clip including her dancing around in her bathing suit, wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace spelling out "SEX," and other traditional hot girl antics. Along with sharing personal content and never before seen photos and videos, Thorne is using her new platform as a way to get to know her fans on a more personal level by responding to every DM.

Thorne's rate is currently set at $20 per month, with 80% of the subscription price going right to her pockets. As of writing, there's already 40 exclusive posts available on Thorne's page, including another hot e-girl rite of passage — a link to her Amazon wishlist. In the eternal words of Beyoncé on the "Savage Remix," Thorne is definitely "On that Demon Time, she might start a OnlyFans."