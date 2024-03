Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“The Boy Is Mine” - Ariana Grande If you haven’t already heard: Ariana Grande’s new album is a masterpiece. If you only listen to one song, let it be the steamy “the boy is mine,” her masterful homage to the Brandy & Monica classic.

“Goddess” - Laufey Dating is brutal, but dating while famous is an even bigger mindf*ck, so sings Laufey on her latest — the most dazzling love-scorned song you’ll ever hear.

“Walk Like This” - FLO FLO continues their flawless record of releasing irresistable, throwback R&B-sounding bops.

“Slow Motion” - Matt Champion, Jennie After years of seeing Jennie as Blackpink’s main rapper, getting to hear her soft, melting falsetto on her first music release since going solo is a revelation.

“Curita” - Young Miko The next big name out of Puerto Rico is Young Miko, whose charisma-oozing soft-hard reggaeton bops deserve a spot next to your favorite Bad Bunny song.

“Woman” - Mickey Guyton International Women’s Day has passed but any day is a good day to hear Mickey Guyton’s rousing ode to the feminine spirit.

“The Way” - Bktherula Bktherula came up making woozy, harder-edged rap, but is now introducing a softer side as she gears up to open PinkPantheress’ upcoming U.S. tour.

“Bella” - Alé Araya Alé Araya’s swoony trap songs already have a co-sign from Obama which should tell you that it’s been time to get on her bandwagaon.

“I Don’t Wanna” - Devon Ross Last Friday, we exclusively announced Devon Ross as the latest friend of Louis Vuitton — but more importantly, let that be a sign her gritty rock songs deserve a spin.

“Gates of Love” - Horse Jumper of Love Horse Jumper of Love is a Brooklyn-based indie rock trio whose songs reflect their name’s oddball, romantic spirit.