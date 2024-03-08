On Thursday evening, Devon Ross joined the likes of Emma Stone, Zendaya, and Lana Del Rey at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s annual pre-Oscars dinner. It was the same party that just two years prior, she first met Nicolas Ghesquière, the house’s longterm creative director. “My first reaction to him was that he's so nice, and so just sweet,” the singer and actress tells me. “Sometimes people in fashion are intimidating, but he's so real and down to earth, and nice to everybody that he kind of meets.” The feeling was surely mutual: earlier that week at Paris Fashion Week, Ross had signed on as an official friend of the house, which NYLON can exclusively announce here.

Ross and Ghesquière’s relationship actually started before they even met, she says. It’s the morning after Louis Vuitton’s week-ending fashion show that celebrated the designer’s 10th annivesary at the brand. “He had done the costumes in a show I did called Irma Veep, so the first LV thing I ever did was during Cannes for the premiere of that, but I don't think I actually met him there,” she says. She’s since been to many Vuitton events; Tuesday night’s show was, as it was to many guests in attendance, a particular favorite. “There was like 4,000 people there, but it was amazing, because it didn't seem like it,” she notes. “Everything was so well organized and gorgeous, and I mean, Nicolas is just so talented, it's really crazy.

“It was pretty surreal,” she continues. “The clothes were so cute. I loved all the sparkly dresses, and the fur gloves and hats. I always love [sitting front row]. I used to love doing shows and I watch the girls [walking] and I'm like, ‘That used to me.’” For her first outing as a friend of the house, Ross had selected a black — her preferred clothing color — dress with tweed detailing. “I couldn't have asked for a better brand to work with,” she says. “It was just kind of really a natural thing.”

It had been a whirlwind trip for Ross. The evening before the fashion show, she’d played a gig at famous Parisian club (and now New York transplant) Silencio, performing songs of her debut EP Oxford Gardens, released on Februay 16th. It was a fitting venue — Ross had recored the album, released under Thurston and Eva Moore’s record label, in Paris. “French people just love rock and roll,” she says. “They just do, and it’s great.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All photos by Myles Hendrik, unless noted otherwise.