Myha’la Herrold Relaxes With Frasier & Candy Crush

Being in the public eye and having a chaotic schedule go hand in hand — which is why we trust celebrities to know how to seriously unwind. In The Comedown, NYLON’s favorite famous faces break down their nighttime routines from blue-light glasses to supplements — and everything (relaxing) in between.

When I talk with Myha’la Herrold, the Industry star’s bright, friendly smile is highlighted with a crisp, matte-red lip. The bold makeup choice is fitting: The 27-year-old actress is working with Colgate to promote the brand’s latest campaign, which is intended to help Gen Z embrace their natural smiles. Herrold says that message is personal to her because she’s learned to fully embrace her two peg lateral teeth, or a condition where the incisors come in small and pointy. “They do make me look younger,” she says with a laugh. “So I am going to work for a long time.”

Read on for all the details of her Biologique Recherche-heavy skin care routine, Frasier, and the eyewear that’s made the biggest different in helping her get to sleep.

What time do you usually go to bed?

If I had it my way, I would be asleep by 11:15 p.m. every single night.

When do you start getting ready to go to bed?

I'm attempting not to eat after 7:30 p.m. because digestion takes between three to four hours, and it's not good to sleep on a full tummy, so I like to eat dinner kind of early. Usually, my boyfriend and I will feed our cats and have our dinner and watch TV or something together and then maybe have a little sweet treat. Then I'll start my shower and my skin care around 9:30 so I can chill and play games on my phone.

Tell me about that routine.

At 9:30, I'll start the shower. I have a eucalyptus sprig so that when there's steam in the room, there's a little fragrance. I start my first face cleanse outside of the shower when it starts heating up. I’ll wash it off. Then, the second cleanse I’ll leave on as a mask and go into the shower. I use the Biologique Recherche Lait VIP O2 Cleanser. If I’m washing my hair, I'll shampoo and condition my hair with Olaplex, because I've got color-treated hair. Then while the conditioner and mask are on, I'll wash my body. I use the unscented Native Body Wash or something gentle because I have really sensitive skin, with a sea sponge. Then wash off my face, wash my body, hop out, and do the rest of my skin care.

What’s that routine? What products are you using?

It's all Biologique Recherche — all of it. I have really reactive skin, so I’ve found the things that work for me, and that's all I use. My esthetician is Natalia at the Tres Belle Spa in Brooklyn. She’s one of the best human beings, it’s my favorite place to go.

First is the P50, just the regular one, unless I'm feeling like I need a little extra and then I’ll do the P50 1970. Then I’ll do the collagen serum — something for moisture that's light — and then their placenta serum, which is regenerative. And then in the evening, I use the Crème Deropurifiante because I've got acne-prone skin.

What about the rest of your non-skin-care routine?

I always wrap my hair up before I go to bed. I have silk pillowcases, which I change religiously every three days for my skin and for my hair. I don't wash my hair every day because it doesn't need it, and it's not the best thing for my hair. So I wrap with a satin do-rag every night.

I'm really aggressive with my dental hygiene. I started flossing, which was really important, and I have an electric toothbrush to get into those hard-to-reach places. And I'll use my trusty Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release Toothpaste, and then I'll pop my little retainer in because I clench my teeth at night.

If you stay up late or have a boozy night does it change up the routine?

No. Rain or shine, drunk or not, I am committed to this nighttime routine. Nothing gets skipped. I can't do it or else my day is ruined the next day. I won't go out if I know I'm not going to be home by a certain time so I can do these things. Getting home after midnight is a big thing for me.

Do you have any hangover-prevention tricks?

Historically, it was like three Advil and a huge bottle of water before you go to sleep. But honestly, you can't escape the hangover if you're drinking.

I love that you wear glasses on the red carpet. How do they fit into your routine?

I don't do contacts because my prescription is really, small. But because I spent a lot of time staring at a screen, reading a script or in a meeting, I have the blue-light lenses to protect my eyes. This is sort of a relatively new thing in the past year that I've decided to reintegrate my glasses back into my life and I cannot tell you the difference it's made in going to sleep.

If I have my glasses on and I'm going to be on my phone in the bed right before I go to sleep, I can actually turn my brain off without my eyes burning from staring at my phone. So I make sure I have my glasses on from the moment I get home. I have a couple pairs, and I'll leave a pair on my nightstand for when I'm going to bed. Highly recommend.

What are you doing on your phone before you go to bed?

It called Royal Match, I think — it's like a Candy Crush-type situation. I play that game like a mad person. At night I'll put on the original Frasier — it's my favorite show — just real soft in the background. It’s very nostalgic for me. I'll play a couple rounds of this Candy Crush thing and then go to sleep.

Is that the last thing you do before you fall asleep?

It probably shouldn't be. I should probably not be on my phone, but that is the last thing. Maybe it’s kiss my boyfriend goodnight.