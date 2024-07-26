Every Look From The Paris 2024 Olympics Red Carpet

The stars are descending on Paris — but not for fashion week this time. The Olympics are kicking off in the French capital on July 26, with two weeks of sports, festivities, and spectacles ahead. As much as we’re looking forward to watching sports (only half kidding), we’re even more excited to see how celebs wil dress to take in the events. This très Parisien Olympics is also host to the first Olympic opening ceremony red carpet, just a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower before the ceremony kicks off on the Seine. Keep scrolling to see the stars’ Olympic style as they arrive at the Place du Trocadéro.

Cynthia Erivo JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Emma Chamberlain JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In a Ralph Lauren handbag.

Ariana Grande JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In custom Thom Browne.

Nina Dobrev JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Alex Cooper JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Eileen Gu JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Lindsey Vonn Christophe Petit Tesson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Serena Williams JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.