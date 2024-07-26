US actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (L) and US snger Ariana Grande (R) pose for a photo on the red car...
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fashion

Every Look From The Paris 2024 Olympics Red Carpet

The first-ever Olympic red carpet did not disappoint.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The stars are descending on Paris — but not for fashion week this time. The Olympics are kicking off in the French capital on July 26, with two weeks of sports, festivities, and spectacles ahead. As much as we’re looking forward to watching sports (only half kidding), we’re even more excited to see how celebs wil dress to take in the events. This très Parisien Olympics is also host to the first Olympic opening ceremony red carpet, just a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower before the ceremony kicks off on the Seine. Keep scrolling to see the stars’ Olympic style as they arrive at the Place du Trocadéro.

Cynthia Erivo

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Emma Chamberlain

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In a Ralph Lauren handbag.

Ariana Grande

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Thom Browne.

Nina Dobrev

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Alex Cooper

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Eileen Gu

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Lindsey Vonn

Christophe Petit Tesson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Serena Williams

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images