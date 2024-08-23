Soundcheck
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Casual Drug Use” - Katie Gavin
“MUNA’s Katie Gavin is officially two for two on her solo releases. ‘Casual Drug Use’ is the singer’s second single off her forthcoming solo album and only builds our excitement for it. Written in 2016, the upbeat breakup tune still feels as relevant as ever.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief
“Bed Chem” - Sabrina Carpenter
“Sabrina Carpenter’s playful new track revels is the pop princess at her most charming — cheeky, seductive, and impossible to resist — that’ll leave you blushing for three full minutes.” — Sofia Ante, editorial intern
“Woof” - Sofi Tukker (feat. Kah-Lo)
“Here for the unhinged visuals (that match the duo’s home) and Kah-Lo’s breezy verse. Look out for many dance remixes coming soon.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” - Laura Marling
“With delicate lyrics on a soft piano track, U.K. singer-songwriter Laura Marling’s latest single from her forthcoming album already has me hooked for what’s to come.” — Reed
“Legs” - Annie DiRusso
“Nashville-based Annie DiRusso continues to put out some of the most catchy indie rock in the game. Her latest — a preview of even more music to come — is an ode to a ‘humid summer night in the South,’ but it goes down just as smooth no matter where you’re sweating as we round the last bend of summer.” — McCarthy
“That’s My Floor” - Magdalena Bay
“Pop duo Magdalena Bay’s second full-length project is here, which sees the synth-heavy energy of their work take on a rock appeal. This psychedelic, campy video is as much of a head trip as the music: Singer Mica Tenenbaum parties with aliens, communes with her blonde alter ego, and gets lost in space portals.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor
“Horseness Is The Whatness” - Fontaines D.C.
“My favorite track on the chaotic, ‘90s-fueled punk project is ‘Horseness Is The Whatness,’ a twangy outlier amongst the 10 other songs.” — Reed
“Caustic” - The Hellp
“The Hellp has been around long enough to see indie sleaze be born, go dormant, and make its return. Their latest track details the life of being a seedy criminal’s boo over insistent, crunchy techno that is best played at maximum volume.” — LeBlanc