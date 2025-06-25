The Absolute Best Bob Haircut Ideas

We need to talk about bobs. In recent years, the bob has shifted from a standard short hair trend to something of a movement, with shapes and styles emerging for every aesthetic and personality type imaginable.

If you ask hairstylist Castillo Batallie, the bob (in all of its many, many forms) is a power cut. “The bob is timeless but never boring — it always evolves,” he says. “It can feel minimal and clean or layered and textured, depending on the vibe.” Translation: harnessing the power of the bob comes down to selecting the iteration that matches your current state.

In addition to the overall feel of the bob, realities like face shape, hair texture, and styling routines should be taken into account. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons notes that bobs can often serve to balance a look, softening angular features or offering gamine edge to gentler ones. Or, if you’re looking to play up the nature of your face, bobs can help with that, too. (Think: a rounded bubble bob sculpted around an equally round face.)

“Your jawline and neck length really come into play,” says Bataille, who stresses the power of texture and dimension to achieve a desired look. A bob that hits just above the jawline can be bold and striking, but according to Bataille, may also feel severe if not softened by layers and movement.

To that end, while there may be a modern bob for every season, face shape, and hair texture, certain rules do apply. For example, Fitzsimons recommends that those with thicker hair opt to thin things out with layers to avoid a boxy look, while fine hair-havers are better off with a chop that creates extra oomph.

And if you’re not a fan of a drawn out beauty routine, make sure you and your stylist are on the same page before making The Big Chop. “I always recommend discussing your styling habits,” says Bataille. “If you’re low-maintenance, your bob should reflect that.”

Ready for some visual inspiration? Here, 25 bobs that will make you want to cut it all off.

25 Bobs to Inspire Your Next Salon Session

1. Boy Bob

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The boy bob is all about careless cool. Often blunt and always slightly androgynous, the boy bob owes something to ‘90s heartthrobs and boy bands, and is best approached with less-is-more styling. If you favor an air dry, this may be the bob for you.

2. Femme Fatale Bob

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the glam among us, the femme fatale bob combines a deep side part, billowing bends, and upturned ends in a sculptural look that oozes opulence.

3. Wet-Look Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The wet-look bob is more of a styling option than a complete cut. Whichever bob shape you choose, dampening roots and ends (whether literally or with a well-chosen product) can make a statement with minimal effort.

4. Cowgirl Bob

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Ruggged, feminine, and perfectly boho, the cowgirl bob is a longer option that demands to be mussed. Easy waves and imperfections are welcome here; being too “done up” is the antithesis of this aesthetic. Reach for texturizing sprays, or play up your own waves or curls with a go-to mousse.

5. Sculpted Bob

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Our bob obsession may be present tense, but the cut has historic roots. This sculpted style pays homage to the 1920s and 1930s takes that came before. Old Hollywood, anyone?

6. Italian Bob

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Italian bob is more about attitude than anything else. Cut to skim the jawline and with a blunt (or blunt-ish) finish, this chop is all about easy drama. A center part and gentle bends play particularly well here, but side parts, minimalist layers, pin-straight hair, and ringlets work, too.

7. Micro Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking for something super short that’s not a shag or a pixie? The micro bob presents an eye-catching option.

8. Twisted Bob

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Twists, locs, and box braids play very well with bobs. As demonstrated here, the natural texture and volume elevates a would-be basic blunt bob to something much more memorable.

9. Sleek Bob

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The sleek bob asks that you trade any semblance of texture for a polished, state-of-the-art finish. Shellack away, but try to leave the ends untouched for a balanced moment.

10. Bubble Bob

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2025 is the year of the bubble bob. “The bubble bob is a big one right now,” confirms Bataille, calling the cut airy with a tucked-under softness at the ends. “It has that plush, voluminous look without looking stiff.”

11. Side Bang Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A sweep of side bangs takes any bob (in this case, a slightly grown-out Italian) into early-aughts territory in the best possible way.

12. Bendy Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Positioned somewhere between pin-straight and wavy, this bendy, slightly segmented bob comes with easy and flippy appeal.

13. Blunt Bob

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The blunt bob is forever. Whether styled to fall straight or curve slightly inward, the basis for the blunt approach is down to the fullness featured at the ends.

14. French Bob

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bataille notes that French bobs, particularly those with a light fringe, are still trending hard.

“This is a cute, chic hairstyle that has a sort of “lived-in” look to it,” agrees Fitzsimons. “Unlike the traditional bob, the French bob welcomes texture, as opposed to a refined look.”

15. Rocker Bob

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While bobs are often associated with prep and polish, there’s a wealth of options for the irreverent set. Adding lift and texture at the roots and pulling in product for a mussed and piecy finish transforms a standard blunt bob into a rock ‘n’ roll moment.

16. Polished Bob

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some chops may get their appeal from rough texture and zhuzh, but the polished bob is all about precision. Straight hair makes achieving this a simpler feat, but high-gloss curls and waves have the potential for polish, too.

17. Old Hollywood Bob

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Bobs shaped to frame faces in sculpted bends and outsized fingerwaves are an homage to Old Hollywood glamour — aka the sort that never goes out of style.

18. Curly Bob

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Curly bobs are a study in shaping. From rounded clouds to triangulated chops, bobs allow you to play up your ringlets to voluminous effect.

19. Rockabilly Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Between wolf cuts and modern mullets, it’s safe to say the subversive shag is here to stay. And just as layers can serve to frame the face or thin out super thick hair, ragged, uneven, and unexpected cuts can also make for some seriously idiosyncratic bobs.

20. Shaggy Bob

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another cut that hinges on layers, the shaggy bob is a touch more accessible than a full-tilt shag. “Shaggy bobs with tons of internal layers are having a moment,” says Bataille. “They give that rockstar texture without being too fussy.”

21. Classic Lob

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fitzsimons considers the lob, or long bob, a gateway cut for those not quite willing to make the full chop.

“This style is just as sophisticated as a bob, but easier to style in waves, sleek styles, or updos,” says Fitzsimons. “Lobs flatter more face shapes and textures than the typical bob, making it more of a go-to style for those wanting to try out shorter lengths.”

22. Angled Bob

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Consider the angled bob the power suit of the short cut world. The style is slick, stylized, and slightly severe, demanding a certain amount of attitude for a proper carry off.

23. Romantic Bob

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Old Hollywood, but make it softer. A deep side part, gentle curls, and rounded ends makes for a bob that’s soft and romantic.

24. Bowl Bob

Sammy Smith/WireImage/Getty Images

The bowl cut finds a sophisticated sister in the bowl bob. Cut blunt and rounded in toward the jawline, this sleek style frames the face and evokes an elevated sense of nostalgia.

25. Flippy Bob

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another favorite of recent years, the flippy bob merges the ‘60s and the ‘90s into one quirky-cool hairstyle. The look is designed to feel jaunty and fun, and is easily personalized to suit length, texture, and level of whimsy.