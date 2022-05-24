Emrata’s French-Girl Fringe At Cannes Will Make You Want Summer Bangs

The Cannes Film Festival this year is wrapping up and there have been some cinematic hair moments on the red carpet, including Emily Ratajkowski debuting brand new bangs. Posting her event-ready hair on her Instagram yesterday ahead of the Crimes of the Future screening, the model and best-selling author of My Body styled a wispy full fringe with long, loose curls and natural blushed makeup with a light lip. She topped the look off with glowing, dewy body highlighter, accentuating the top of her sheer lace Miu Miu gown.

Emrata tagged celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez in the post, the team behind the fresh new look. “Back in Cannes @emrata with a Bang 💥,” Jennifer captioned her behind-the-scenes video post of Emrata’s hair. Jennifer revealed that the look was created using temporary clip-in bangs (so no permanent cut here), allowing Emily to embrace the french-girl look without the long-term commitment.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Emrata has previously proved herself to be a fan of a faux bang, wearing a clip-in while attending the Marc Jacobs Spring 2018 fashion show and then again for a shoot at the start of this year (along with a full ‘80s-style wig). "We did the South of France last year, so this was our inspiration," Jennifer told InStyle. "I took the photo. We were in the bathroom and the light was amazing. Emily loves a bang, so it's our signature look. French-girl bangs in the South of France."

While Emily's look is only temporary, all kinds of bangs are having a big IRL moment currently, with Miley Cyrus rocking 2000s-inspired side bangs last week in New York and the ’70s curtain fringe rising in popularity, as the preferred fringe style for the bangs-indecisive. Despite this, full bangs still continue to rule the red carpet, with celebrities loving to take the eyelash-grazing style out for a night, like Megan Fox did recently at the Billboard Music Awards. Since we can’t all have a stylist always at the ready to help us with clip-ins, Emrata’s French-girl moment at Cannes this year will no doubt continue to inspire those to take the plunge for the timeless, cool-girl hairstyle.