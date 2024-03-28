Can You Achieve Matilda Djerf Hair With Her New Styling Product?

Matilda Djerf’s gravity-defying, flippy blowout fascinates many — and now, with the launch of Djerf Avenue Beauty, she’s helping her followers in their quest to emulate her ever-more-voluminous hair. Naturally, one of the first launches had to be a styling product that could help create big, beautiful waves — and the Breezy Styling Mist is (allegedly) here to do the job. Below, I tested it out — here are my honest thoughts.

FAST FACTS:

Brand: Djerf Avenue Beauty

Djerf Avenue Beauty What’s the product? Breezy Styling Mist

Breezy Styling Mist Price : $27

: $27 Who is it for? It’s formulated to work for all hair types and textures, including color- and chemically treated

It’s formulated to work for all hair types and textures, including color- and chemically treated Key Ingredients : Hydrolyzed wheat protein for fullness and strength, panthenol for volume and elasticity, hydrolyzed linseed extract and sunflower seed extract for moisture and color protection

: Hydrolyzed wheat protein for fullness and strength, panthenol for volume and elasticity, hydrolyzed linseed extract and sunflower seed extract for moisture and color protection Where can you buy? djerfavenue.com

The Product:

How To Use:

I divided my hair into four sections and sprayed each liberally with the mist (about four or five spritzes) before gently combing it through to make sure it was evenly applied. Then, I blowdried my hair, making sure to over-direct against my growth pattern to create maximum lift and let the mist do its thing. Finally, to go the full distance, I then popped on some hot rollers to really see if I could get the bouncy effect.

Impressions:

My hair isn’t long or lush enough to get fully Djerf-ed, but overall, I was able to make a solid recreation on my shorter, finer hair. My hair felt as weightless as advertised post-styling, and I did get that oomph-y lift around the crown of my head that’s key to making the hair look truly big.

The volumizing power of the Breezy Styling Mist is very real, but I think “breezy” might not be exactly the right descriptor — you need to put in the effort of a blow dry to activate this product completely. It did also create a slightly starchy feeling that wasn’t sticky or immovable — I could still easily brushed through it — but it was noticeable to me (even though the effect wasn’t perceptible visually).

The next morning, my hair still definitely had volume, and the style was easy to refresh without using any more product. The instructions suggest that the product can be used on dry hair to restyle, but that’s when I found myself running the risk of getting the aforementioned sticky feeling.

Worth It?

At $27, The Djerf Avenue Beauty Breezy Styling Mist contends with similar mist-format volumizing sprays, like Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist ($30), Moroccan Oil Volumizing Mist ($30) and Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray ($24).

Final Verdict:

I did not immediately grow Matilda Djerf Hair — nor did I expect to — but I was able to get some very notable bouffant-style volume. The spray definitely delivered on helping to create shape in my hair and have it last, which were the key elements I was looking for to consider this a success. I don’t think I can keep it up and have this fabulous hair every single day à la Miss Djerf, but I am definitely looking for a ’60s party to be invited to, where I can show off my new look.