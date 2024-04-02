ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Fashion model Bella Hadid reacts during The American Performance Horsem...
Bella Hadid & Beyoncé Are Making Horse-Girl Beauty A Thing

I wanna be a cowboy, baby.

It’s official: The girls are going country for spring 2024. First, it was the return of cowboy boots and boot-cut jeans. Then, Lana Del Rey released a country album. And now that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is finally here, the Western resurgence cannot be denied. Where fashion and music go, beauty must follow — after all, no reinvention is complete without the hair and makeup to go with it.

Beyoncé’s extra-long, voluminous platinum blonde hair has become the most consistent symbol of her cowgirl era. She may change up her outfits between a black leather fringe Versace jacket and red, white, and blue chaps — but her dramatic hair remains in a constant blown-out state. This season, think of it this way: The bigger the hair, the closer to Beyoncé.

Resident horse-girl, Bella Hadid also shows us the way to get the look right. For weeks she’s been posting Instagram pictures from horse stables, leading up to last month’s appearance at the American Performance Horseman competition, where she supported her boyfriend Adan Banuelos. Her perfectly unraveled braid waves, glowing sun-kissed skin, and glossy lips instantly launched a million mood boards.

This ain’t Texas, but it sure can be fun to embrace the aesthetic. Here are 10 essentials to get you started for Horse Girl Beauty Spring.

Rodeo Star Thickening Style Foam
R+Co

In this country revival, hats are optional, but big hair is not. R+Co’s thickening and volumizing mousse is literally called “Rodeo Star,” but we love it most for delivering major hair height that you can still run your fingers through.

Jumbo Hair Waver
Mane

For more subtle waves, à la Bella Hadid, the Jumbo Hair Waver is a super shortcut — just a few clamps on each section of hair can create a total look in minutes.

The Ultimate Teaser
Tangle Teezer

Teasing can be harsh on your hair, but it’s the best way to get volume around the crown of your head. To avoid the most damage possible, try the Tangle Teezer comb which has shorter teeth to more gently push your hair back closer to the root.

Braid Balm
Beachwaver Co.

This non-greasy hair-prep foam is the secret to frizz free, controlled braids. But as a bonus,it also helps your hair stay soft once you’ve taken the style out to create casual waves.

Diamond Lip Glow Lipstick in Buck
ISAMAYA

Isamaya’s Wild Star collection was made for the makeup-loving horse girl. Buck, the bronze shade of the Diamond Glow Lipstick is surprisingly adaptable and beautiful on different skin tones — it gives lips a plump, shimmering look.

Lash XTNDR Mascara in Deep Brown
e.l.f. Cosmetics

E.l.f. Cosmetics Lash XTNDR is a tubing mascara the gives lashes fluttery length without clumps. In deep brown, the mascara is eye defining without making you look overly done.

Horse Joy Cheek Shade
Chantecaille

How can you resist a regal-looking stallion embossed on the most flattering coral pink blush? It’s just as beautiful of a keepsake as it is great for giving your cheeks a happy, natural glow.

Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops
Charlotte Tilbury

Adding a couple drops of these tanning drops in your night time moisturizer will make you look like you were outside at the ranch all day — minus the sun damage.

Freck XL
Freck Beauty

A sun-kissed look wouldn’t be complete without freckles (real or faux). The XL size of Freck’s original formula will keep you in spots all spring and summer long.

Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42
Kopari

Kopari’s shimmery body mist sunscreen it the perfect SPF if you need sun protection from the great outdoors, but still take most of your cowgirl fashion inspo from Coyote Ugly.