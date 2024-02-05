Miley Cyrus Had The Biggest Hair On The Grammys Red Carpet

No one’s ever accused Miley Cyrus of attending a red-carpet event and trying to fade into the background — and the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony was no exception.

The singer arrived at the event, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angles, with her hair worn in a towering, leonine bouffant, which was so voluminous that it almost (only almost!) distracted from her custom, Cleopatra-inspired Maison Margiela look that was one part dress, one part jewelry — and mostly naked. To play against the barely-there fit, hairstylist Bob Recine, the architect of Cyrus’ massive ‘do, says “we decided we wanted something dry, bigger, and fuller, but sexy and tousled and touchable,” compared to her wet look from the 2023 Grammys. (Like we called it earlier, the bouffant is having a major moment this season, as seen on Anne Hathaway and Kaia Gerber as well.)

To create the look, Recine first blew out Cyrus’ hair using NEXXUS Prep&Protect Head Defense Spray and a medium round brush. He then applied NEXXUS XXL Volume Hairspray and teased the roots before setting some sections of the hair using velcro rollers for even more volume and bounce. He finished the look with a couple drops of NEXXUS Repair and Nourish Hair Oil to keep the hair looking shiny and soft.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus, 2024 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dolly Parton, 1976 Andrew Putler/Redferns/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We can’t help but notice that Cyrus seems to be taking some inspiration from her godmother Dolly Parton, who’s known for her mile-high hair. No matter the inspiration, we’re on high alert for more big hair this awards season — luckily, we’ll be able to spot them from miles away.