If there’s anything we learned from our pre-teen marathon of Hannah Montana, it’s how to rock a cowboy boot. These days, Miley Cyrus isn’t the only celebrity embarking on the western trend and the soon-to-be fall favorite is styled in delightfully unexpected ways. So we’re here to break down all the best outfits to wear with the cowboy boot rend.

There is an onslaught of western aesthetic for fall, including cow print, bandanas, fringe, and, of course, cowboy boots. However, this season the classic footwear style is updated with a fashionable twist from brands like Rachel Comey, Isabel Marant, and Celine. Along with this sartorial upgrade, the styling ideas have a contemporary feel that will have you wearing western boots for every occasion and from day to night.

Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Charlotte Lawerence are a few of the stylish celebs who have recently had a cowgirl moment and all in different ways. Lawrence paired her printed boots with a scarf top and patterned denim, while Jenner wore a slinky black slip to dress up her burgundy boots.

Below, we’ve outlined nine unconventional ways to wear cowboys boots that are guaranteed to revamp your fall wardrobe.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 1: Bike Shorts

Who says you can’t mix athleisure with activewear? With so many fashion-forward bike shorts available these days, pairing this sporty style with cowboy boots is the easiest outfit to throw on. Dress up your look with a knitted top or go for comfort in a baggy vintage tee.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 2: Slip Dress

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a slip dress with cowboy boots and it totally works. It’s an easy day-to-night look, too.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 3: Blazer & Jeans

Princess Diana will always be our style inspiration. The Royal icon was an avid wearer of cowboy boots, and her blazer-and-jeans combo is a fashion mood-board staple.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 4: Suiting

Miley Cyrus showed off a great fall look for cowboy boots with her Thebe Magugu suit. Consider this your first-day-back-at-the-office outfit.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 5: Scarf Top

Bring some new live to your summer-friendly scarf top, thanks to Charlotte Lawrence. The singer opted for patterned pants and, you guessed it, cowboy boots.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 6: Printed Trousers

Your cowboy boots don’t have to steal the spotlight of your whole outfit. We love the idea of pairing printed trousers with fall’s hottest boot style for an even bigger fashion statement.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 7: Blazer & Mini Dress

Going-out fashion is back, and yes, cowboy boots are an appropriate footwear choice for a night on the town. Ditch your heels and add a blazer and mini dress for a polished, playful look.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 8: Tennis Skirt

If you don’t want to look too sporty with your go-to tennis skirt, then cowboy boots are the best option. Plus, this look can take you well into fall if you add on tights or a cozy sweater.

Cowboy Boots Outfit Idea No. 9: Cottagecore Dress

The popular internet aesthetic is going west. Not sure what to pair with your favorite nap dress? Cowboy boots. Give it a try and thank us later.