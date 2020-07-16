How To Dress Like Princess Diana By Shopping Secondhand

It would not be revolutionary to call Princess Diana a style icon. While the her fashion choices were on-trend for the time, they were also a bit rebellious for a member of the royal family.

Now, in the year 2020, Diana's style is more relevant than ever. Her love of bike shorts, tall socks with sneakers, and oversized sweatshirts has transferred over to today's cozycore aesthetic seamlessly. So much so that even Hailey Bieber recreated some of Diana's best street style looks for Vogue Paris in August 2019.

It can be easy to go a little crazy when trying to shop like Diana. The athleisure market is worth billions, thanks in part to luxe brands like P.E. Nation, Carbon38, Koral, and more, but you don't need to have a princess's bank account to dress like one. In Bustle's new video series Thrift The Legend, art director Diana Weisman scours vintage shops to find pieces to dress like style pioneers from across the decades, so it only makes sense that Princess Di would kick things off.

Weisman went to Buffalo Exchange in New York to shop for bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts, and preppy blazers, showing just how easy it is to look like you raided Diana's closet by shopping secondhand. Check out the first episode of the series below, and check back for more episodes with new icons like Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Diane Keaton, and more.

This series was filmed in February 2020, prior to the implementation of social distancing guidelines nationwide.