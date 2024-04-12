Rihanna’s Platinum Prom Updo & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

In just the past week, hairstyles have taken a turn for the more highly stylized. Celebrities everywhere are stepping away from the always-popular loose waves and air-dried textures, and instead, we’re seeing the reinvention of the semi-formal updo — albeit, with a spirit that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

First, Rihanna wore a Y2K prom-style hairdo — slicked back with tight ringlets — for dinner at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Then, in rapid succession, Alexandra Shipp wore her hair in a quirky topknot, while Paris Hilton tried a new form of bangs (tucked under her sunglasses) for the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards and Anya Taylor-Joy got in on the trend with a twisted bun at CinemaCon.

Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week — especially those getting us ready for Eccentric Hair Spring.

Zendaya’s Oversized Bow & Braid

Zendaya can’t help but crush it on the red carpet with her method, tennis-themed dressing during her Challengers press tour. This floppy white satin bow and extra long braid combo says, “Game, set, match.”

Rihanna’s Take On Prom Hair

This hairstyle feels reminiscent of the prom hair in 10 Things I Hate About You, but Rihanna makes her new platinum blonde updo look casually cool styled with a graphic tee, ripped jeans, and layered pearl necklaces.

Selena Gomez’s Side-Slicked Bangs

Vibing with the return of 1960s hair, Selena Gomez is helping to make the sleek and polished side bang one of the biggest upcoming hair trends of the summer.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Matte-Green Eyeshadow

We love how the sea-foam green eye makeup Tracee Ellis Ross wore to the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala complements the emerald jewels on her otherwise simple black gown.

Alexandra Shipp’s Tall Topknot

Alexandra Shipp’s futuristic fun bun showed off the unique collar of her Acne Studios dress at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Green Nails

Embracing her inner Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo has been wearing a lot of bright green clothing out in public lately. Her matching long and pointy kelly green manicure with gold bead and flower accents was particularly bewitching.

Paris Hilton’s Peek-A-Boo Bangs

Always one to play by her own fashion and beauty rules, Paris Hilton walked the red carpet wearing her hair pulled back tight, except for a sleek, face-framing bang she styled underneath her dark sunglasses.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Twisted Bun

At CinemaCon promoting her new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy opted to wear her hair in a twisty updo that mimicked the criss-cross neckline of her studded dress.