Anya Taylor-Joy’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Actress to Red Carpet Standout

Anya Taylor-Joy has been one of the most enjoyable actresses to watch this year. From her star turn in The Queen’s Gambit to her SNL performance to her latest role in the thriller, Last Night in Soho, we simply can’t get enough. In addition to her incredible acting chops, we can’t help but notice her striking beauty. With sky-high cheekbones and beautiful big eyes, she can take on any bold makeup look and every hair color with glamorous aplomb. As the new face of Dior fashion and makeup, we can’t wait to see what looks she shows us next.

Tap through to take a look back at the actress’s best red carpet beauty moments yet.