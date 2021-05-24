As the first host on SNL to perform in front of a full (vaccinated) audience since the COVID-19 pandemic, Anya Taylor-Joy had a lot riding on her performance. With the help of her stylist, Law Roach, she came out swinging, wearing a blush Peter Do gown during her opening monologue, along with $57,700 worth of Tiffany jewels.

Roach styled nearly all of Taylor-Joy’s looks throughout the show, including her promo shots, where she wore a red Dior gown, a gingham set by Philosophy, and a heart-studded strapless dress by Carolina Herrera. She finished her SNL appearance in a leopard-print Brandon Maxwell dress, complete with a matching mask.

Roach, known for his styling work with clients like Zendaya and Ariana Grande, started working with Taylor-Joy last year during her press tour for Emma, turning her into a red carpet must-see.

“I always get the girls that are a bit fearless when it comes to their style,” Roach told WWD earlier this year. “I think that’s what the attraction is because that’s the way I look at styling and fashion. I would definitely say [her style] is fearless with a touch of whimsy.”

Check out Taylor-Joy’s high-fashion looks on SNL, below.

Photo by Will Heath/NBC