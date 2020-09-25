Paris Hilton’s Best Beauty Moments Were Peak ‘00s

Beauty
Frosty shadow and platinum bobs.
It's been a year of reveals and reinvention from Paris Hilton. The release of her new documentary, This Is Paris, has given fans a much closer look at her life, sharing some surprising information regarding the glamorous life she so often portrayed to the media. Ahead, take a look back at some of her most memorable beauty moments from when she was the Hollywood it girl.
In 2001, Hilton was a fixture of the Hollywood scene, making numerous appearances, including this fashion show. Her signature blonde hair was pulled into a bouffant, and she wore bright, glittery makeup.