Paris Hilton Is Pregnant With Her First Child At Age 40

Paris Hilton is pregnant, Page Six reports. The reality star, socialite, heiress and businesswoman, age 40, is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.

Hilton revealed in January that she’d been undergoing IVF treatments. The next month, Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist, got engaged after dating for a year.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Hilton told Vogue at the time of her relationship with Reum. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

Hilton has been engaged before, to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.

Hilton made her relationship with Reum Instagram official in April of 2020, writing, “Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine.”

Back in January, Hilton opened up to Mara Schiavocampo on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast about her relationship and plans for a baby.

“He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one],” she said. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.

Hilton added: “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

In addition to becoming a new mom, Hilton has been busy the past year, announcing the release of a forthcoming, “searingly honest” memoir, speaking out on her experiences at an abusive boarding school and more in her documentary, This Is Paris, and even landing her own cooking show on Netflix, which hits the streaming service next month.