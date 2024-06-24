Jisoo Goes Full-On Medieval Princess For Dior Haute Couture

When Jisoo wears Dior, it’s always an event.

The South Korean singer took to Instagram on June 23 to share pictures of a hotel room completely taken over by Dior boxes (season 6 Carrie Bradshaw would be so jealous). Just a few hours later, she walked into the house’s Autumn/Winter 2024 haute couture show in a bubble-hem skirt and matching jacket with puff sleeves, riding boots with over-the-knee socks, and a black and white Lady Dior bag to tie it all together.

While designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection is a tribute to athleticism, sportswear, and jersey, the idol’s ensemble evokes a more princess-y feel (just look at the heavy embellishment and waist-length hair) than the sleek, minimal looks that walked the runway.

Since becoming a global ambassador for the house in 2021, some of Jisoo’s best style moments have been in partnership with Dior: Earlier this year, she stood out at Paris Fashion Week for her Wednesday Addams-inspired look, which included pigtail braids with black bows at the top of each braid. Previously, the 29-year-old singer wore an all-white ensemble with a Holly Golightly bun for the label’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show. Dior Beauty also created 031 Strawberry, a shade of their popular Lip Glow, as a tribute to the idol.