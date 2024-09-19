The 5 Biggest Hair-Color Trends For Fall

With all the celebrity hair transformations that have been rolling out as of late, the itch to head to the salon for a dye job might be growing as we speak. But before you attempt to walk in for a double-process blonde (good luck!), you’ll want to do some research. Luckily, based on what our faves have been going for recently, there’s tons of variety, whether you’re interested in making drastic change or are more interested in elevating what you already have.

When it comes to what you should consider before taking the leap, big or small, celebrity colorist Rita Hazan says you should always take into account your skin tone and even your clothing preferences. “However, if you're feeling confident, go for it!” she says. “I always like to tell my clients to reference celebs or people with similar features to give you a vision for what the color might look like on you.” She also adds that maintenance and hair health should be major factors in considering whether to dye your hair all at once, especially if this is your first time, and that the best approach is to start small.

So whether you’re easing into it or going full force, below, NYLON spoke with three top celebrity hairstylists and colorists about the five hair-color trends of fall 2024. (We’ve also pulled some handy reference images to bring with you to the salon.)

Butter Blonde

Reecce Walker, a New York City-based celebrity hair stylist and colorist, says now is the time to go from platinum to “butter blonde,” or a warm-toned tint that “provides a buttery tone that creates a radiant glow for a natural but polished look.” The signature shade of Sabrina Carpenter, the cozy yellow fits the snuggly direction of the season with its rich color and decadent feel. Hazan recommends asking your stylist to go lighter so you can achieve that yellow base for a more “authentic” feeling blonde, which is also easier to maintain.

Punchy Pink

If you thought bright hues were reserved for the warmer months, you thought wrong — Walker says he’s received an uptick in requests for pink as we head into the fall. “From bright bubblegum to soft blush, pink's versatility complements different complexions that still finds a way to be subtle and refined,” Walker says. Plus, when the sun sets at 4:03 p.m. and everyone’s only wearing black and darker black, a touch of rose can give the spirits a lift.

Espresso Brunette

Hazan says an espresso brown “is beautiful for those looking for a slight changeup to brunette roots without changing the hair color entirely.” The chocolatey tinge with toffee caramel highlights adds dimension, which visibly improves movement and body by attracting more light.

Honeycomb Copper

“Copper is all over the beauty space this fall,” Walker says, adding that its vibrance and warmth makes any hairstyle look more dynamic. Hazan also notes that this shade, specifically, is perfect for the summer-to-fall transitional period as “it’s warm, rich, and extremely enticing.” Plus, the tone can be adjusted to look radiant on a variety of skin tones. Walker says he’s been using #mydentity Warm Series color collection as his copper of choice.

NYC Blonde

A term coined by New York City-based celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry 10 years ago, the “NYC blonde” is multidimensional, warm, “healthy, and just shaded at the root so that it’s effortless when it grows out,” Perry says. The shade recently gained momentum after Kendall Jenner paid Perry a visit; you’ll notice that her roots were left a bit dark to allow for a seamless growth, but the lengths are that perfect butterscotch hue.