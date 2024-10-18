Tyla’s Tousled Topknot & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

After many, many weeks of putting this series together, we still haven’t been able to predict whether we’ll end up with more standout hair or makeup looks in any given period. But in this installment, the former was the clear winner with loads of new dye jobs, very good updos, and one exceptional example of follicular artistry.

Making her way to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afters, Anok Yai’s impeccable ponytail brought to mind a certain famous doll. Meanwhile, on the red carpet before the lingerie spectacle, Tyla said “no” to the slick bun and instead opted for an effortless upsweep with pulled-out front pieces. That’s not to say there was no news in the face-painting department, though: See Demi Lovato’s clean cat eye or the striking simplicity of Mikey Madison’s tomato lipstick.

Below, we recap the week in celebrity beauty.

Dua Lipa’s Dark Transformation Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17, the singer went from red to raven (arranged in another set of Veronica Lake waves).

Anok Yai’s Barbie Ponytail The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images Looking just as fierce as when she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway, “our generation’s super” hit the afters with her sleek pony swinging behind her.

Mikey Madison’s Cherry Kiss Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 20th Zurich Film Festival, Madison showed us that a red lip paired with black eyeliner is all you need to make a statement.

Ebony Obsidian’s Sculptural Bow Bun The loops! The overall shape! And the effect of this flawless updo with the actor’s voluminous Hector Maclean SS24 cocktail dress (chef’s kiss).

Tyla’s Textured Updo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyla styled auburn hair with blonde highlights in a flowing heap. To try the style yourself, add in some blonde clip-in extensions.

Rosé’s Low-Key Plait TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images This week, Rosé trotted out a parade of excellent looks in New York City — and this side braid with cheekbone-skimming bangs. Use a 1/2-inch curling wand to add more body to the fringe.

Selena Gomez’s Espresso Waves XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Don’t know if you’ve heard, but coffee is one of the season’s biggest hair-color trends. Selena Gomez’s dark, glossy waves persuaded us to add on a glaze at our next appointment for max light reflection.

Natasha Lyonne’s Extra-Fluffy Curls Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images It doesn’t get cooler than leather and dark shades — until you add the Halloween-party cohost extraordinaire’s voluminous spirals.