Tyla’s Tousled Topknot & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

Beauty
So many hair ideas, so little time.
After many, many weeks of putting this series together, we still haven’t been able to predict whether we’ll end up with more standout hair or makeup looks in any given period. But in this installment, the former was the clear winner with loads of new dye jobs, very good updos, and one exceptional example of follicular artistry.
Making her way to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afters, Anok Yai’s impeccable ponytail brought to mind a certain famous doll. Meanwhile, on the red carpet before the lingerie spectacle, Tyla said “no” to the slick bun and instead opted for an effortless upsweep with pulled-out front pieces. That’s not to say there was no news in the face-painting department, though: See Demi Lovato’s clean cat eye or the striking simplicity of Mikey Madison’s tomato lipstick.
Below, we recap the week in celebrity beauty.
Dua Lipa’s Dark Transformation
At a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17, the singer went from red to raven (arranged in another set of Veronica Lake waves).
Anok Yai’s Barbie Ponytail
Looking just as fierce as when she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway, “our generation’s super” hit the afters with her sleek pony swinging behind her.
Mikey Madison’s Cherry Kiss
At the 20th Zurich Film Festival, Madison showed us that a red lip paired with black eyeliner is all you need to make a statement.
Tyla’s Textured Updo
Before her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyla styled auburn hair with blonde highlights in a flowing heap. To try the style yourself, add in some blonde clip-in extensions.
Demi Lovato’s Feline Flick
To recreate Demi Lovato’s precisely drawn-on wings, try Stila’s Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.
Rosé’s Low-Key Plait
This week, Rosé trotted out a parade of excellent looks in New York City — and this side braid with cheekbone-skimming bangs. Use a 1/2-inch curling wand to add more body to the fringe.
Selena Gomez’s Espresso Waves
Don’t know if you’ve heard, but coffee is one of the season’s biggest hair-color trends. Selena Gomez’s dark, glossy waves persuaded us to add on a glaze at our next appointment for max light reflection.
Natasha Lyonne’s Extra-Fluffy Curls
It doesn’t get cooler than leather and dark shades — until you add the Halloween-party cohost extraordinaire’s voluminous spirals.