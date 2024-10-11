Kelsea Ballerini’s Sailor’s Knot & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

From inventive lip combos to food-themed hair colors, the internet is constantly churning out new beauty ideas. However, recently, your favorite celebs are going against the grain and opting to reinvent trends of the past — and they’re bringing them back in the most unique ways.

Taraji P. Henson, for example, revamped the 2010s’ Kool-Aid dip-dye fad with her autumnal tinted nails. And remember the angular buns your tween self was obsessed with in the ‘90s and 2000s? Reneé Rapp just made the style so cool for the red carpet. In makeup, “siren eyes” aren’t going anywhere — Naomi Scott just enchanted and captivated the cameras with her own take on V-shaped eyeliner.

Below, you’ll find details on all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Mocha Gloss Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Add a new lip combo to your makeup arsenal by copying Sabrina Carpenter’s dessert-like mixture. The “Espresso” singer was seen in a medium brown lip liner with a deep pink gloss, a combination that adds depth and dimension without going too bold.

Carlacia Grant’s Graphite Glimmer Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlacia Grant just earned a spot on my makeup mood board. At the Season 4 premiere of Outer Banks, the actress opted for a slate-gray metallic pigment on the eyes that would be great for an office party. Re-create the look using e.l.f. cosmetics’ Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette.

Naomi Scott’s Beguiling Eyes Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images At the Smile 2 U.K. premiere, the pointed liner in Naomi Scott’s inner corners creates a smoldering effect that draws interest to that area.

Reneé Rapp’s Early-2000s Spikes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For another throwback moment, Reneé Rapp went total Lizzie McGuire and That’s So Raven mode at the Time100 Next Gala. To keep the spiked bun in place, a product like Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel will be your best friend.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Twisted Upsweep Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images With Zendaya’s recent coiffure and Chöe Bailey’s curled beehive, intricate updos are the newest red-carpet trend. Kelsea Ballerini just added another option to the mix with this twisted chignon.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The back view.

Madelyn Cline’s Nod To ‘60s Mod NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madelyn Cline paired a sleek look with a thick black band. To recreate, the Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum will eliminate all frizz while bobby pins keep your accessory in place.

Kathryn Gallagher’s Chili-Pepper Lips Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Paired with no eyeshadow and a simple glazed highlight, Kathryn Gallagher let her lip speak for itself at the Woman Of The Hour premiere.

Zoe Saldana’s Blossoming Bun Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Tired of your plain bun? Take notes from Zoe Saldana and add some life to the style (literally) by pinning flowers around the perimeter. At a screening of Emilia Perez in London, Saldana served fairy-princess realness with a turquoise and berry-colored floral hair arrangement.