NYLON Editors’ Picks: 14 Fall Beauty Products We Can’t Stop Using

Brat summer might feel like a distant memory (at least, for anyone who didn’t get tickets to Charli XCX & Troye’s Sweat tour), but that doesn’t mean it’s time to swap your white tank for sweatpants and hibernate until 2025. Fall is basically back-to-school season for adults, which means it’s the perfect time to take stock of your beauty routine — what’s working, what’s not, and what newness can be introduced in the quest for skin that gleams like Moo Deng’s.

But the beauty world can feel more crowded than Boiler Room during a last-minute Peggy Gou set, which is why team NYLON did the hard work for you. Over the summer, we’ve been slathering, massaging, blending, and buffing away with the buzziest new products — and are sharing the ones that have earned permanent spots in our fall beauty routines. From a lip balm that looks like a work of art to a floral fragrance poised to be the next #perfumetok hit, keep scrolling for the best fall beauty products chosen by NYLON’s discerning editors.

The Natural Flush

“I started using this during a quick trip across the pond for London Fashion Week, and that was the perfect opportunity to let this small-but-mighty product shine. The packaging is compact and durable so I was able to throw around my carry-on without concern of spillage, and the creamy formula is ideal for transitional weather. It lasted me through sunny English mornings well into some very chilly nights.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

The Statement Lip Balm

“Sulwhasoo's new lip balm is not only functional and extremely necessary as we start to head into the cold months — but the packaging is so cute you're bound to get compliments every time you pull it out of your purse.” — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

The Skin-Sculpting Device

“I feel weird about my nasolabial folds, but not anymore because the Ziip Halo has softened them enough that I can move on to fixating on other parts of my face (just kidding). In the threeish months I've been using this nano- and microcurrent device, I've noticed that I look more snatched and less tired.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

The Moody Fall Lip

“I have a few products in my fall lipstick rotation, but I keep going back to this one from Prada Beauty. The sleek silver bullet embossed with the Prada logo and the velvety feel of the lip balm that gives off the perfect mulled-wine-esque color — I can’t get enough.” — Faith Xue, BDG executive beauty director

The Next Big Fragrance

“For the past several months, I have been obsessed with gourmand scents, but the Parfum De Marly Palatine launch just brought me back to florals. I know we’re headed into fall, but I have been living for the fresh and fruity notes. I love spritzing this for a night out.” — Jordan Murray, BDG associate beauty editor

The Stay-All-Night Spray

“Makeup By Mario's new setting spray has not only made a difference to me personally, but even my friends have started to comment on how well my makeup has stayed intact — from nights out on the dance floor to running around NYFW in a flash flood and still showing up with a full face.” — Reed

The Summer-Extending Blush

“My body might be snuggled under a weighted blanket on my couch, but my heart and mind are still in Ibiza. To make up for the fact that I’m no longer going to the beach every day, I’ve been reaching for Maybelline’s Sunkisser blushes, which at least fake the look of post-beach-day skin. The shade Blazing Blush is my go-to — it gives my cheeks the perfect baby-pink flush.” — Xue

The On-The-Go Strand Saver

“Because it’s still quite hot in New York, running around town means lots of sweating, which can disturb my baby hairs — but keeping the Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream with Taming Wand in my purse has been a game changer. Every time a hair falls out of place, I smooth it down with the styling wand, and I’m good to go.” — Murray

The Soothing Cleanser

“From the brain of celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech and evolvetogether's Cynthia Sakai, the pair's new cleanser is designed with plant-based ingredients that calm, balance, and neutralize the skin. Plus, the packaging is environmentally friendly, too.” — Reed

The Makeup-Melting Balm

“I may not do a lot of things consistently, but one thing I will always do is double-cleanse my skin before bed every night. I love a cleansing balm as the first step to get all my makeup off before my gel cleanser, and Garnier’s is honestly a sleeper hit. It leaves my skin so soft and clean, and doesn’t break the bank. I’ve started recommending it to all my friends.” — Xue

The Sleek Bun Secret

“I've finally achieved the snatched, sleek-bun look I've been trying to master for years — and it's all thanks to this hair paste. The formula has an incredibly lightweight consistency yet locks in any stray hairs with a shiny finish that still manages to look super clean.” — Reed

The Vampy Lip Oil

“The smartest thing Clinique ever did was formulate their Black Honey lipstick in a lip oil because now you can apply it day and night, whether you’re wearing a full face or don’t have any makeup on. I’ve been slathering it on my dry, pasty lips, and it instantly makes them look juicy with a slight cherry tint. It’s the perfect fall lip color.” — Xue

The Rich-Smelling Spritz

“Bvlgari's new fragrance is incredibly sexy. The scent is intoxicating and sensual, with floral, ambery notes, demanding confidence every time you wear it.” — Reed

The Facial In A Bottle

“My skin hasn’t adjusted well to the changing of the seasons, which means I’ve been dealing with breakouts and dullness. This brand-new moisturizer from 111Skin gives the effect of a cryotherapy facial without actually having to subject my skin to freezing temps. Made with ginseng extract, polyglutamic acid, and eight types of hyaluronic acid, it feels like an instant facial every time I use it — and in the morning, I wake up with a smoother, plumper-looking complexion.” — Xue