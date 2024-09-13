The Best Front-Row Style At London Fashion Week Spring 2025

After New York Fashion Week wrapped up, the Brits barely gave us 24 hours to breathe. London kicked their fashion week with a rave on Sept. 12 courtesy of H&M that celebrated their campaign star and lady of the year Charli xcx. Beyond that, we’re looking forward to seeing some of our favorite brands show their unfettered creativity like JW Anderson, Di Petsa, and Nensi Dojaka, who will debut a collaboration with Calvin Klein on her Sept. 14 runway. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the runway and who’s watching it in real life with this roundup of the best street and front-row style. Keep checking back so you don’t miss a single look.

Harry Styles at S.S. Daley WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sebastian Croft and Emma Corrin at S.S. Daley WWD/WWD/Getty Images