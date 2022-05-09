With a new season upon us, fashion campaigns are on a roll right now, and the latest came from JW Anderson over the weekend, starring Charli XCX modeling its newest Bumper Bag. This may come as no surprise for her dedicated angels, as the British pop star has become a rising fashion darling and has shown support for the London-based brand throughout the years. Charli’s stylish new gig also happens to drop while she embarks on her world tour and follows the launch of her newly opened Depop shop.

For JW Anderson, the Crash singer models the brand’s latest accessories — puffer-like, colorblock bags, along with the label’s brand new (and matching) Bumper mules — and channels dopamine dressing in a number of colorful outfits and vibrant Y2K-inspired makeup looks. In celebration of the launch and the star’s first time working with the brand, the collection also features Charli’s very own “XCX” charm.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Good Ones” singer wrote, “bumper bag campaign for my fav @jw_anderson @jonathan.anderson 🌸💗❤️‍🔥💕🍹🧚✨💌💟🪄 ty for having me Jonathan! ily 💞”

JW Anderson’s Bumper Bag comes in a moon-shaped silhouette plus five new colorways, such as blue/green and yellow/orange, while the mules are available in yellow/pink, among others. Prices for the Bumper Bag range from $790 and $650, with shoes starting at $750.

While we prep our wallets to cop a piece from JW Anderson’s latest release on their official website, you can see more of Charli XCX captured in the full campaign, lensed by Conor Cunningham, below.