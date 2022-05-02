Charli XCX is the latest pop star to bring her Y2K aesthetic to Depop users. On Monday, May 2, the CRASH singer partners with the online marketplace to launch an exclusive shop with more than 50 specially selected pieces from her personal closet. Not only will you get the chance to purchase some of Charli’s most iconic looks, but all proceeds will go towards the charity organization GLITS (Gay and Lesbians in a Transgender Society).

Charli joins a slew of celebrities who already offer their wardrobe on Depop, including Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, as well as big designer names. Whether you’re a fan who just saw Charli slay the stage on tour or you’re obsessed with her latest hit song, purchasing from her newly-opened Depop shop could add just a tiny bit of pop stardom to your own closet.

“For me, Depop is kind of a dream, because you have this global community of sellers from all over the world — and a huge pool of different styles that’s really easy to explore,” she told Vogue in an interview.

Under @itscharlixcxbaby, the new Depop shop will offer exclusive Charli outfits featured from past live performances, photoshoots, and music videos. So what exactly is up for grabs? According to Vogue, Charli’s closet ranges in price from $15 for a slip dress from Cider to Agent Provocateur “Sell Out” underwear for $5,000. The pink, black, and white “Crash” cheerleader uniform from her “Used To Know Me” music video will also be available, along with a custom Mugler bodysuit. (Charli, would you mind just setting that aside for me? Thanks.)

If you’re looking to manifest big club energy for the summer, shopping Charli’s Depop collection is definitely the move. Run to Depop for a piece of the pop star’s eclectic wardrobe, all while donating to an important LGBTQIA+ charity. See more of what’s in store, below.

Courtesy of Depop

Courtesy of Depop

Courtesy of Depop