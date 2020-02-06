35 Celebrity Closets You Can Shop On Depop

If you want to start shopping secondhand more frequently but thrift stores and charity shops seem like too much of a leap, there's an easier (and more exciting) way to test the waters, as many of your favorite celebrities are selling their closets on Depop. From Rico Nasty and Doja Cat, to members of Kylie Jenners' inner circle and Tana Mongeau, you could score your next staple wardrobe item straight from the closet of a celeb with just a tap of your smartphone screen.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her entire "Hot Girl Summer" wardrobe with the popular reselling platform, including multiple items worn in the song's music video with Nicki Minaj. All proceeds from the closet went straight to Let's F Cancer, and Hot Girl Meg isn't alone in sending her proceeds to charity; many of the most popular closets of influencers and musicians alike benefit good causes, including those of Lolo Zouaï and Noah Cyrus.

Even if sustainability isn't enough of a push to get you to shop secondhand (if that's the case, maybe you should rethink some things), you'll want to pay close attention to the artists you love most on Depop, as they often resell items worn onstage and in music videos. Forget band merch — what could be cooler than owning the Balenciaga faux fur coat worn by Princess Nokia in her "Balenciaga" music video? Literally nothing.

NYLON has rounded up 35 celebrities that are actively selling their wares on Depop. Go on a sustainable shopping spree as you scroll through the list below.

Olivia Rodrigo

The breakout star recently launched her own shop featuring pieces that can be spotted in some of her iconic music videos, such as “good 4 you” and “deja vu.”

Shop Olivia Rodrigo’s closet here.

Winnie Harlow

The newly appointed Making the Cut judge sells Jimmy Choo, Self-Portrait, and more at a fraction of the retail cost.

Shop Winnie Harlow's closet here.

Rico Nasty

Of course you want a piece of Rico's iconic style. If you don't want to wait for drops to hit on the app, there's even a dedicated Instagram for you to stay up-to-date for when new items arrive.

Shop Rico Nasty's closet here.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne's closet with her sister Dani features almost the same amount of chaotic good as her Instagram.

Shop the Thornes' closet here.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's recent "Hot Girl Summer" lookbook with Depop wasn't her first time on the app, and though her closet sells out fast, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for future additions.

Shop Meg's closet here.

Kali Uchis

You'll never wish you wore a size 7.5 shoe so badly until you take a look at Kali Uchis' closet.

Shop Uchis' closet here.

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese's Depop closet is a treasure trove for vintage accessories and her signature pin-up fashion. You can even find a bit of her flair to benefit your home decor game with vintage books, posters, and more formerly loved by Von Teese.

Shop Von Teese's closet here.

Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia's wares range from everyday staples to designer gems straight out of her music videos — including the oversized faux fur Balenciaga coat worn in her "Balenciaga" visuals. Better yet, all proceeds go straight to charity.

Shop Princess Nokia's closet here.

Doja Cat

Not only is everything in Doja Cat's closet super affordable (with many items modeled by Doja herself), proceeds go to a charity helping to end sex trafficking.

Shop Doja Cat's closet here.

Lily Allen

No need to wait around hoping for new items to drop from Lily Allen's closet, because it's packed to the brim with designer and casual apparel to give your wardrobe an edgy boost.

Shop Allen's closet here.

Tess Holliday

You'll find plenty of Eloquii in former NYLON cover star Tess Holliday's Depop closet.

Shop Holliday's closet here.

Noah Cyrus

This is basically as close as you can get to living out the fantasy of being a Cyrus sister yourself and borrowing sick streetwear threads from their closets, no? All proceeds from Noah Cyrus' sales go to the Jed Foundation, which benefits adolescent mental health and suicide prevention.

Shop Cyrus' closet here.

Coi Leray

Standout items in Coi Leray's closet include a selection of bleached and paint-splattered denim jackets.

Shop Leray's closet here.

Brooke Candy

Game plan for 2020: let Brooke Candy's bad*ss energy transmute through her formerly loved clothing into your life.

Shop Candy's closet here.

Tana Mongeau

As you're eating up every last bit of drama from Mongeau's life online, you can make sure her packed closet doesn't go to waste by snooping through it on Depop.

Shop Mongeau's closet here.

Ming Lee Simmons

Have you been coveting an I.AM.GIA piece ever since watching Alexa Demie rock it on Euphoria? Well, the Baby Phat heiress has plenty she's ridding herself of, and at a discount.

Shop Simmons' closet here.

Jazzelle

Grab a thing or two from one of the coolest models in the game.

Shop Jazzelle's closet here.

Georgia Toffolo

The Made in Chelsea star’s Depop is a one-stop-shop for stunning cocktail dresses and other posh wears at staggeringly low prices.

Shop Toffolo’s closet here.

Aja The Kween

All the glitter and sequins you'll need for the rest of eternity, courtesy of your favorite (former) drag queen.

Shop Aja's closet here.

Paloma Elsesser

Even when models could be selling their wares for exorbitant prices, Elsesser's closet is probably one of the most affordable around.

Shop Elsesser's closet here.

Lilith Czar, formerly known as Juliet Simms

Lilith Czar, formerly known as Juliet Simms, has a closet closet that is basically a wonderland of curated vintage — this western top will be on your mind for literal weeks if you don't cop it.

Shop Czar's closet here.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams, fka Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, only updates her closet every few months, but when she does, it's worth it.

Shop Williams' closet here.

Edwin Honoret (PRETTYMUCH)

Get a little bit of the boyband style into your own wardrobe, with selections from H&M to Raf Simons.

Shop Honoret's closet here.

Ashley Tisdale

Delicate dresses and designer handbags are the ideal combo, and they're exactly what Ashley Tisdale's closet is made of.

Shop Tisdale's closet here.

Chester Lockhart

This actor's closet has better curation and style than a majority of the vintage stores in L.A.

Shop Lockhart's closet here.

Omar Apollo

Next time you need a cool vintage giveaway tee or knitted sweater, head straight to Omar Apollo's closet.

Shop Apollo's closet here.

Madison Beer

Get a peek into how Beer stays so cozy with her selection of hoodies and sweatshirts.

Shop Beer's closet here.

Lolo Zouai

All proceeds from singer Lolo Zouai's closet go to Best Buddies San Francisco, an organization that aims to create "one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

Shop Zouai's closet here.

Raveena Aurora

Support the organizations National Bail Out and Sakhi for South Asian Women by shopping this rising singer’s shop.

Shop Aurora’s closet here.

Gabbriette (Nasty Cherry)

Maybe you won't be so lucky to be thrown in a band by Charli XCX if you shop from the closet of Nasty Cherry's Gabbriette, but hey, it won't make your chances any less likely.

Shop Gabbriette's closet here.

Chloe MK

Singer Chloe MK's wardrobe is just as fun as her music; her Baby Phat bathing suit is all the proof you need.

Shop Chloe MK's closet here.

Sydney & Devon Lee Carlson

How many degrees of separation will there be between you and the Jenners' inner circle if you shop the closets of influencers Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson? That's up for you to figure out.

Shop Sydney's closet here and Devon Lee's wardrobe here.

Olivia O'Brien

Take a cue from Olivia O'Brien's style with her closet packed with I.AM.GIA, Lazy Oaf, and more.

Shop O'Brien's closet here.

Jesse Jo Stark

Singer and designer Jesse Jo Stark's closet is filled with her own band merch and one-of-a-kind vintage, like this Cintas uniform turned dress. All proceeds go to Love Leo Rescue in L.A.

Shop Stark's closet here.

Charlie Barker

London-based model and all around cool girl Charlie Barker's closet is filled with must-haves, like these Reformation x New Balance sneakers.

Shop Barker's closet here.