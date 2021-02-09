Baby Phat's Jewelry Collection Is All About Early-Aughts Nostalgia

Two years after its relaunch, Baby Phat has dropped its first capsule jewelry collection. The logo-heavy drop consists of four 18K yellow gold vermeil pieces, including rhinestone-studded cat earrings, a gold chain choker, and hoops with the brand's iconic cursive logo.

"Jewelry was always iconic for Baby Phat, and our fans have been begging for us to bring back the jewelry since we relaunched two years ago," Simmons said in an official statement. "We hear you! Ming, Aoki, and I designed this first drop to be the quickest way to add a little glam and attitude to your look — whether you're WFH in a tracksuit or headed to a night out."

The early-aughts streetwear brand made its resurgence in 2019, with founder Kimora Lee Simmons relaunching Baby Phat alongside her two daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee. Since then, the brand has brought back its classic velour tracksuit and launched its own beauty line.

"Aoki and I grew up walking the runway at the close of our mom's New York Fashion Week shows," Ming said in 2019. "We've spent so much of our lives with this brand — it's so cool to bring a fresh approach and to be able to create something for how women and girls dress today. Athleisure got too basic — style got diluted — this is about refreshing the streetwear our mom invented."

Baby Phat's new jewelry collection is available now on the brand's website with prices ranging from $45 to $50.

Courtesy of Baby Phat

Courtesy of Baby Phat

Courtesy of Baby Phat