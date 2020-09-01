The iconic clothing brand behind many of the late '90s biggest fashion trends is stepping into beauty. Baby Phat Beauty has arrived, and the brand's founder, Kimora Lee Simons, has collaborated with her daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee, on the brand's debut offerings.

Confirming the new beauty endeavor in an interview with WWD, Baby Phat Beauty officially launched on Tuesday, September 1, with three shimmer sets that retail for $45 each. Partnering with Hatch Beauty Brands on the collection, the family intends to offer a "unique multigenerational perspective," with their products, Ming said in a statement.

Kimora also noted that the collections are intended to encourage consumers that need a little extra boost during this year of continued stressors. “I think it’s really what it comes down to, being able to bring that home and experience it at home during a time like this…Take a little time out. Girl, by just putting on that lip gloss, you can do a whole lot with your demeanor, your mentality, how you approach your day. A little goes a long way," she told WWD.

Baby Phat Beauty

Each of the sets — which contain a plumping lip gloss, hydrating body lotion, and illuminating body spray — are themed after the Baby Phat Beauty founders. Ming inspired the Opulence Shimmer Dreams set, which features a peach-pink lip gloss, Aoki inspired the Ethereal Shimmer Dreams set and its bright pink gloss, while Kimora created the Divine Shimmer Dreams Set, that includes a brick red gloss. Each set also features a unique, personalized scent to its products.

For this first beauty launch, Baby Phat told WWD that a portion of proceeds would be donated to Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization.

Baby Phat Beauty

Get a look at all the glitter via the collections, below.

