Gen Z has been dominating the thrifting game lately, accounting for more than 40% of secondhand shoppers worldwide. The craze has spawned a rise in (and necessity for) fashion brands and designers on Depop, joining the online resale marketplace to better attract this target demographic. Celebrities are getting in on the action, too, selling pieces from their own closets on the platform, from pre-loved clothing to on-stage or music video looks.

As for the brands who join Depop, these businesses aren’t only expanding their pool of buyers but are also participating in more ethical practices, as well: Many sell samples and prototypes for a discounted price, while some have chosen to use the platform to sell vintage or archive items, and others partner with Depop to ensure that their extra stock of clothing is granted a life beyond the landfill.

Depop, for its part, has been working tirelessly to bring new and innovative partnerships to life, tapping into every corner of the fashion industry. So far, the marketplace boasts official shops from runway-worthy labels, like Rodarte and Anna Sui, to ultra-accessible outlets, like Vans, and on-the-rise indie designers. The resale app not only sticks to the environmental ethos of secondhand shopping but also promises fashion fans deals and collaborations that they can’t get anywhere else.

NYLON has rounded up 10 of the best brands to shop on Depop. Check them out, below.

Unlike brands that are reselling previously loved items, Copenhagen’s Ganni partnered with Depop to repurpose deadstock fabric into its signature Peter Pan collar. The Ganni x Depop collaboration teamed up with six designers and artists, including musician and NYLON “It” Girl Griff, all of whom reworked the classic collar. While Griff’s GANNI x Depop collar was already sold to benefit the charity War Child, each of the remaining artists’ stylish reworks are available on their personal Depop accounts: @kezmadeit, @shirleytang_, @mulcare, @rosvae, and @jammy_spoon.

Vans joined forces with the resale platform in order to give four artists the chance to put their own spin on the brand’s classic skater shoe. With inspirations ranging from Japanese woodblock printing to the London rave scene, each design from the partnership brought forth funky and innovative kicks that can be found on the artists’ own Depop pages.

The New York label and influencer favorite is quite active on Depop, using the resale app to sell samples to shoppers. While anyone in the United States can enjoy Miaou’s sexy corsets, psychedelic prints, and summery dresses, the trend-inspired shop unfortunately doesn’t ship internationally.

This gender-neutral brand (the name is translated from the Italian for “no sex/no gender”), is a longtime partner of Depop, having launched a knitwear collection exclusively on the app in December 2020. The pieces include one-of-a-kind knitwear pieces that are made in L.A. and feature hand-embroidery and patchwork, along with re-editions of knits from previous launches.

U.S. Navy veteran-turned-luxury designer Kenneth Nicholson dropped an exclusive military-inspired, gender-neutral collection on Depop in early 2021. The collection, dubbed “Division 332,” was made entirely of deadstock fabric.

The sister act joined Depop over quarantine in 2020, listing pieces from Rodarte’s cult-favorite Radarte collection on the app. The Radarte line, which was spawned in 2008 as an ode to Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s California roots, has been spotted on the likes of Rihanna and Natalie Portman, among many others. Rodarte is one of the more affordable luxury brands on the resale market, with prices ranging from $44 to $77.

Out of the designer labels officially on Depop, Anna Sui’s page is one of the most expansive. The American designer curated her account to reflect the recent obsession with ’90s fashion, catering kitschy chokers, playful barrettes, floral socks, and statement-making coats (among other vintage goods) to the Gen Z buyer.

The 31-year-old designer, known for his eye-catching prints and red-carpet-ready looks, isn’t too far out of Depop’s target demographic, so his presence on the app shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. While Quinn doesn’t currently have anything listed for sale, he has previously sold fuzzy bucket hats, floral tights, and colorful phone cases on his page, so stay tuned for (hopefully) another drop of playful prints and textures.

Maisie Schloss joined Depop in 2020 to drop seven exclusive pieces from her semi-eponymous label Maisie Wilen. The Chicago native and Kanye-backed designer has since used the platform to sell samples and prototypes, as well as looks from her collection. The 29-year-old remains one of the most active labels on the resale app.

Reformation has a much different approach to Depop than most other brands. Rather than using the platform as a revenue source, the company, which has a longstanding commitment to using deadstock fabric, acts as a facilitator of digital resales. The official Reformation Depop page invites followers to shop their “likes” page, which allows users to sift through the brand’s clothing that is being resold by vendors on the app.

