Anna Sui Is Selling Some Of Her Vintage '90s Pieces On Depop

Depop can be a treasure trove of vintage designer items spanning decades, and now Anna Sui is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, Sui launched her own shop on the peer-to-peer marketplace, full of vintage dresses, shirts, shoes, and even socks.

"I'm very excited to be working with Depop because I think they have created a more sustainable and accessible way to find vintage clothing that young people recognize and appreciate. I grew up loving vintage stores and going to flea markets every weekend. There's something so special and sustainable about the search to find a second hand or one of a kind piece," the designer said in an official statement. "So, I love that there has been a revival of excitement about vintage fashion, especially amongst young people who are just starting to purchase their own clothing. I also love the revival of '90s fashion amongst younger generations, so we curated pieces to reflect that."

There's also something for every price range as the collection starts at $20 and goes up to $628, with items from her iconic '90s collections up for grabs. Browse over 30 items at Sui's Depop shop and snag a little piece of fashion history. Check out some of the pieces from past runway shows for sale, below.

Courtesy of Anna Sui

Courtesy of Anna Sui

Courtesy of Anna Sui

Courtesy of Anna Sui

Courtesy of Anna Sui