Fashion
Anna Sui Is Selling Some Of Her Vintage '90s Pieces On Depop
The designer has already listed over 30 items.
Depop can be a treasure trove of vintage designer items spanning decades, and now Anna Sui is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, Sui launched her own shop on the peer-to-peer marketplace, full of vintage dresses, shirts, shoes, and even socks.
"I'm very excited to be working with Depop because I think they have created a more sustainable and accessible way to find vintage clothing that young people recognize and appreciate. I grew up loving vintage stores and going to flea markets every weekend. There's something so special and sustainable about the search to find a second hand or one of a kind piece," the designer said in an official statement. "So, I love that there has been a revival of excitement about vintage fashion, especially amongst young people who are just starting to purchase their own clothing. I also love the revival of '90s fashion amongst younger generations, so we curated pieces to reflect that."
There's also something for every price range as the collection starts at $20 and goes up to $628, with items from her iconic '90s collections up for grabs. Browse over 30 items at Sui's Depop shop and snag a little piece of fashion history. Check out some of the pieces from past runway shows for sale, below.