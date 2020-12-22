No Sesso Just Dropped A New One-Of-One Knitwear Collection

With consumers becoming more interested in nostalgia, vintage, and secondhand shopping, fashion labels are pivoting their selling practices and moving to more niche and exclusive platforms, such as Depop. Los Angeles-based No Sesso is the latest brand to do so, with a knitwear launch made from recycled materials from past collections and even the designers Pierre Davis and Arin Hayes' own wardrobes.

This daring collection, which dropped exclusively on Depop on Tuesday, Dec. 22, features a wide variety of one-of-a-kind knitwear pieces that are made in LA and feature hand-embroidery and patchwork, along with re-editions of knits from previous collections. Some of the most notable styles include oversized sweaters with No Sesso's signature smiley face logo and a striped-and-ribbed maxi dress with cut-outs on the hips. The entire release, as well as the fact that it's only sold on Depop, rings true to the brand's values of empowering individuals to express themselves no matter their race, gender, or sexuality.

The new one-of-one collection, available to shop now via No Sesso's Depop shop, ranges in price from $150-to $1500. Check out more of the collection and campaign from No Sesso, below, and hurry to get your own knitwear piece before it sells out.

Photo by Jheyda McGarrell

Photo by Jheyda McGarrell

Photo by Jheyda McGarrell

Photo by Jheyda McGarrell