Celebrity-Loved Brand Maisie Wilen Is Opening Up A Depop Shop

Another fashion brand is joining the Depop community. Maisie Wilen will open its shop on the resale site on Friday, launching with 21 exclusive pieces. Designer Maisie Schloss will list samples, looks from her Spring/Summer 2020 collection, and one-off items to start, and will add more items in the coming months.

Schloss has become a celebrity favorite since launching her eponymous womenswear line in June 2019, boasting fans like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Camilia Mendes. Prior to launching her brand, Wilens worked on design at Yeezy, with Kanye West later becoming one of the first investors in her business.

“Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career. When I started I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects,” Schloss told Vogue back in 2019. “Kanye very generously offered to support me; he truly cares about sharing resources, creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”

Maisie Wilen joins other fashion brands like Anna Sui and Rodarte in using the Depop platform to sell exclusive pieces. Prices for the Maisie Wilen pieces on Depop range from $10 to $500. Check out the photos from the campaign below.

Courtesy of Maisie Wilen x Depop

Courtesy of Maisie Wilen x Depop