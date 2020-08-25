Another fashion label is joining the resale market. Rodarte is now officially on Depop, stocked with its Radarte collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants.

The cozy separates are a favorite among celebrities. Kirsten Dunst, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and even Will Ferrell have all been photographed in the brand's T-shirts and sweatshirts. Founded in 2008 as the casual sister brand to the high-end Rodarte, combining the name with the word "rad" as an homage to founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy's upbringing in California. Just two weeks ago, Natalie Portman took a CDC-approved hike in Los Angeles wearing a face mask and a white Radarte shirt.

Rodarte isn't the first major fashion label to join Depop. Last week, Anna Sui announced that she had joined the app, selling a mix of new and vintage pieces from her collection. While the brands are both big names in the industry and among fashion fans across the globe, selling on the peer-to-peer online marketplace is a great way to attract the attention of younger, newer fans. And luckily, Depop happens to be one of Gen Z's favorite shopping apps.

Prices for the collection on Depop range from $40 to $70. Check out Rodarte's official page on Depop and shop for yourself.