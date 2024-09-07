The Best Front-Row Style At New York Fashion Week Spring 2025

The Fashion Month train is officially at its first stop in New York, the American fashion capital and home to many a fashion icon. Household names like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch are all back in action, plus indie favorites Eckhaus Latta, Luar, and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Melitta Baumeister, who’s closing out the proceedings. Some newer names to watch include sustainable designer Sam Finger, celebrity fave Grace Ling, and cool girl Jane Wade.

While the runways will surely have us ooh-ing and aah-ing, what excites us just as much is who turns up for what show, and more importantly, what they’re wearing. Influencers and A-listers alike share the esteemed front row bench nowadays, with some people turning new looks multiple times a day, logistics and reality be damned. From staples like Emily Ratajkowski to Ella Emhoff and the occasional superstar actress cameo, we’re tracking the best fashion off the catwalks and on the streets. Keep checking this space as we round up the best front row style of the week, both on the street and inside the shows.

Kacey Musgraves at Ralph Lauren Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Diana Silvers at Ralph Lauren Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith at Ralph Lauren Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier at Ralph Lauren Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Bad Gyal at Area Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Yung Miami at Area Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Doechii At Brandon Maxwell Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ivy Getty at Susan Alexandra x Rachel Antonoff Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hayley Williams at Collina Strada Christina Fragkou

Ciara at Willy Chavarria Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Desi Perkins at Willy Chavarria Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images