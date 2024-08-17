While being “very demure and very mindful” took over Internet vernacular in the first weeks of August 2024, Nara Aziza Smith was the originator of a modest lifestyle long before it became a trend. The TikTok chef, lifestyle superstar, and wife to Lucky Blue Smith has amassed a multimillion TikTok following for her soft-spoken cooking tutorials. She’s made everything from chewing gum to Takis to Cinnamon Toast Crunch from scratch, setting a new standard for “tradwives” across the internet. Her latest concoction? A fashion campaign with Aritzia for their fall Sweatfleece collection.

Courtesy of Aritzia

For the Aritzia shoot, Smith steps into the role of scientist, mirroring her work as a culinary chemist. While some of Smith’s recipes might be less attainable (not many of us have malic acid lying around), Sweatfleece’s sizing ranges from 2XS to 2XL, and prices start at $45. In honor of Smith’s campaign, NYLON caught up with the mom of three to discuss her on-set experience, wearing sweatpants in public, and what her next recipe from scratch will be.

Courtesy of Aritzia

What’s your favorite piece from the collection?

I’m a big fan of the Cozy Fleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt. I pair it with sweatpants in the winter to unwind before bed.

If Sweatfleece had a recipe, what would it consist of?

The Sweatfleece recipe is equal parts cozy, effortless, and luxurious, baked to perfection for just the right fit.

What’s your stance on wearing sweatpants in public?

I'm all about wearing what you feel comfortable and confident in — including sweats!

How was your experience shooting this campaign?

Truly incredible! The entire set was built just for this shoot, and I got to be authentic to my craft — thematically and conceptually, with product I love, and I even had [my daughter] Whimsy Lou on set with me all day.

Sweatpants and heels is an unusual combo. What unusual food combo do you enjoy that everyone else hates?

I posted a TikTok about this when I was pregnant, but I love ice cream drizzled with olive oil and sea salt. It’s a go-to of mine because it’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory.

What’s your go-to outfit recipe for the fall?

I’m so excited for fall fashion because it’s the perfect time to embrace cozy and chic. I love pairing a sweatshirt or chunky knit sweater with tailored pants or a skirt for an elevated look that's still comfortable.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

I get my style inspiration from my surroundings and the day-to-day of my life. I love vintage silhouettes and I’m not afraid to dress up, even if I don’t have anywhere to go but my kitchen!

Courtesy of Aritzia

What do you have planned for the rest of the year?

Creating new recipes, cooking, and spending as much time with my family as possible.

When do you think, if ever, you’ll stop sharing you & your family’s lives online?

I never expected to amass the following that I have, and I feel so lucky that I get to do what I do. I’m going to take it day by day and listen to my instincts on what parts of our lives to share and what’s best for my family.

What haven’t you made from scratch that you want to try next?

I’ve never made clothes before and would love to teach myself how to sew so I can try my hand at a few pieces.