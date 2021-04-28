Like many trends before it, sweatpants flew a little to close to the sun. As vaccine numbers rise, many people who relied on loungewear and house slippers over the past year are running toward dresses and heels (remember those?). According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, which revealed its latest Index Report on the first three months of 2021, searches are up in the triple digits for strappy dresses (222%) and heels (163%) quarter-on-quarter, including Nensi Dojaka’s mini dresses and The Attico’s “Devon” mules.

“The things shoppers have been browsing, saving, and buying in the Lyst app suggest an imminent return to going-out wear. Sweats have seen us through the past year, but many fashion lovers are now looking to set aside the sweatpants and rediscover the joy of dressing up,” said Bridget Mills-Powell, Content Director at Lyst, in an official statement.

The new report also presented its hottest brands and products between January and March, with Gucci taking the top spot yet again, followed by Nike (garnering a reported 59% increase in digital sales) and Dior. As for must-have fashion items, gorpcore reigned supreme, specifically The North Face x Gucci collaboration’s bomber jacket, which was spotted on Billie Eilish. Other celebrity-approved pieces on the list also include Beyoncé’s Ivy Park bucket hat for Adidas and a Prada satin headband, made famous by poet Amanda Gorman during her historical performance at the presidential inauguration in January. See the entire list, below:

The North Face x Gucci GG canvas bomber jacket Hermès pre-owned “Kelly” bag Bottega Veneta “Lug” boot Prada Re-edition 2005 nylon bag The Attico “Devon” mules Prada satin headband Nike “Go FlyEase” racer sneaker Adidas x Ivy Park monogram bucket hat Rolex pre-owned 40mm Submariner watch Nensi Dojaka asymmetric mini dress

To read more about what’s going to be replacing your beloved sweats, head over to Lyst’s website for its latest report in full now.