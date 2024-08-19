Charli XCX Wears A Wet Tank Top & Not Much Else For Her First Skims Campaign

Kim Kardashian, just like the regular citizens of the world, is having a Brat summer. Days after posting a cool-mom attempt at the “Apple” dance on her shared TikTok page with her daughter North, the Skims founder unveiled her brand’s latest campaign starring Charli XCX.

Charli doesn’t have to think about commercial success like she muses on her song “Rewind”: it’s finally happening. The superstar is experiencing newfound popularity, and Skims of course came knocking, proving their uncanny ability to tap stars of the moment. The brand chose renowned artist Petra Collins to lens the pared-back campaign, which sees Charli posing in Skims’ Cotton Rib and Cotton Fleece styles among rain, grass, and plants, plus inside anonymous rooms posing with adorable baby golden retrievers.

Petra Collins

On this Kim x Charli collab, Charli says, “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute.” The comfy aesthetic fits right in with Brat’s simple yet high fashion ethos, where clothes need to be roomy and durable enough to rave in all night (and morning).

If you’re getting Brat fatigue, Skims says: think again. Charli isn’t going away anytime soon, with her co-headlining Sweat tour with Troye Sivan kicking off Sept. 14. While Brat summer might come to an end soon with the return of fall, there’s no stopping us all from having a Brat autumn (or Bratumn, if you will).