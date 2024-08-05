Charli XCX Showed Up In Micro Shorts To Her LA Birthday Bash

Where there’s a party, there’s fashion, and where there’s a celebrity-packed birthday party for the cultural wizard of the moment, there’s bound to be trend-setting looks. Charli XCX just rang in her 32nd birthday at Tenants of the Trees in Los Angeles on August 3, and the only thing tighter than the guest list was Charli’s micro shorts. Raving is Charli’s bread and butter, and she knows better than anyone else that tight clothes means less fussing with your ‘fit — and more dancing on tables.

Everyone’s favorite brat wore an ensemble from emerging Berlin-based designer Sia Arnika of shorts — whose waistline resemble a shirt collar, complete with buttons going down the front — paired with a cutout t-shirt. In true brat fashion, she kept the accessories all black with her signature sleek sunglasses, knee-high leather boots, and a puffy shoulder bag. She has leaned into the underwear as outerwear trend before with knit briefs and other itty-bitty bottoms, but these trompe l’oeil shirt/briefs take it to new heights.

Backgrid

If you’ve got a pulse and a social media account, you might have seen paparazzi snaps of the stars of today and tomorrow descending on the Silver Lake club. Rosalía, Addison Rae, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Nelly Furtado, The Dare, Rachel Sennott, and more packed the dance floor. The FOMO is still lingering, and if the videos of Lorde and Charli singing along to “The girl, so confusing version with Lorde” are imprinted in your memory, set up a night out with your girls — and remember to wear the tiniest shorts you can find.