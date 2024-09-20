Ella Purnell’s Disco-Vampire Lips & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

With the start of awards season and the continuation of Fashion Month, makeup artists and hair stylists have been getting extra creative with their work (and the references they’re pulling).

In London, Rihanna went total bombshell with clavicle-length waves, while Naomi Campbell sported an uncharacteristic-for-her banged bob. In the makeup department, Ayo Edebiri and Ella Purnell leaned into autumn by going for flushed cheeks (though not in an expected pinky shade) and a burgundy lip, respectively. Similarly, Jodie Turner-Smith’s coal eyeshadow might inspire you to put away the shimmery pigments and whip out a smoky eye instead this fall.

Below, you’ll find all the details on the best celebrity beauty looks that may have popped up on your feed — and some other standouts ones that didn’t.

Chloë Sevigny’s Ultra-Sleek Chignon Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the premiere of her new Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, Sevigny styled a smooth, slicked-back bun with side-sweeping edges. Keeping flyaways in place can be a hassle, but Bumble and bumble’s Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Long Last Hydrating Hair Styling Cream can help your hairstyle last for hours.

Rihanna’s Jessica Rabbit Waves Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending the Selfridges Fenty Hair launch in London, Rihanna stepped out in loose, sultry waves to hop on the side-part revival. The soft Veronica Lake wave cascading over her eye added to the seductive energy she exuded with her outfit.

Rita Ora’s 1930s Bang Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rita Ora went for 1930s glam on the Emmys red carpet with the aid of hairstylist Rick Henry and the extension he used to create the coiffed swirl. Let this serve as a reminder that, if you’re considering cutting fringe, you can always test out a hairpiece first.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sooty Eye Makeup John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, the Queen & Slim actress smoldered in a a matte black pigment painted on the lid and under-eye. (Try MAC’s Matte Eyeshadow in Carbon to replicate that dusky energy.)

Naomi Campbell’s Cropped Cut Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Ditching her usual middle part and long, straight hair, the supermodel attended Roberto Cavalli’s show during Milan Fashion Week in a bob with eyebrow-grazing bangs. The length and full fringe might take some commitment to maintain, but the sharp, “I’m totally in control” effect is well worth it.

Ella Purnell’s Just-Bitten Lip Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The most striking part of Fallout star Ella Purnell’s Emmys look was definitely her vampire-like burgundy lipstick. The glossy finish modernizes and softens the stark crimson shade (while making it less dry-feeling).

Jessica Chastain’s Bouncy Volume Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Gucci show, Jessica Chastain replaced her usual gentle waves with bouncy curls. Pro tip: Even on straight hair, you can use a curl mousse to pump up the volume.

Olivia Wilde’s Peach-Sorbet Shadow Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Wilde gave a last nod to summer with her creamsicle eyeshadow — try Fenty Beauty’s Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Peach — at the Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon.