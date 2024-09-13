Taylor Swift’s Stormy Eye Makeup & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

The influx of New York Fashion Week street-style and party pics might have come to an end, but with major events like the MTV VMAs and the Toronto International Film Festival, the celebrities continued to keep us fed with fresh beauty looks to dissect this week.

For example, Lupita Nyong’o opted for an ultra-bright eye look, while Bella Hadid matched her Western aesthetic (and a live horse in Chelsea) with a bronzy glow. At the VMAs, otherwise known as the most chaotic of awards shows, Tyla tried honey-blonde curls in a departure from her usual styles, and Chappell Roan channeled the medieval aesthetic of her stage design in the form of sword-like nails.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity beauty looks everyone has been talking about.

Tyla’s Big Blonde Curls Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Taking a break from her typical boho braids or dark curls, Tyla accepted the MTV VMA award for Best Afrobeats with an abundance of golden curls. Also take note of the “Water” singer’s juicy brown lip look, which can be recreated using MAC’s Lip Liner Pencil in Chestnut and e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Oceanic Eyeshadow Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024/WireImage/Getty Images In a nod to the nature aspect of her new film The Wild Robot, Lupita Nyong’o attended the movie’s premiere in earth-toned eyeshadow. Makeup artist Nick Barose mixed shades from the Lisa Eldrige Eyeshadow Palette in Sorcery for a beautiful blend of blue and green.

Nathalie Emmanuel’s Platinum Finger Curls Robert Okine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 1920s Josephine Baker fashion, Nathalie Emmanuel sported blonde finger waves at the Lionsgate pre-reception premiere of Megapolis. For the natural-hair wearers who aren’t joining silk-press season, the pure elegance of the style is a great look for a night out.

Chappell Roan’s Medieval Nail Art Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The most notable part of Chappell Roan’s VMAs appearance were the long, dagger-shaped nails that matched the real sword she carried on the red carpet. Nail artist Juan Alvear’s work is sure to inspire tons of recreations this Halloween, so make sure to save this to your mood board.

Bella Hadid’s Cowgirl Bronze[could be clickier] Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Window To The West series premiere, Bella Hadid accessorized her Western style with a warm-toned blush, copper eyeshadow, and a glossy mauve lip. (Try Rhode Skin’s Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy if you’re looking to replicate the bronzed vibes.)

Taylor Swift’s Blustery Eye Makeup Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Taylor Swift accepted seven moon-man awards while wearing Reputation-style stormy gray eye makeup. The moody look was matched with a terracotta-colored lipstick to create a mix of warm and cool tones.

Joey King’s Sleek Side Part Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Tory Burch NYFW show, Joey King joined the side-part resurgence with a twist. Instead of the voluminous bombshells waves worn by stars like Paris Hilton, the Uglies protagonist went for a smooth finish with minimal layers.

Aubrey Plaza’s New-Season Lip Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images Aubrey Plaza gave a nod to autumn when she wore a berry-colored sheer gloss — try Clinique old reliable Black Honey — to the premiere of My Old Ass.