Bella Hadid has nabbed yet another gem from the Dior archives, specifically the house’s John Galliano era.

To host an intimate woodland dinner on Aug. 21 celebrating the launch of her latest Orebella scent Nightcap, the model-turned-entrepreneur wore a gown from Galliano’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, as IDed by Red Carpet Fashion Awards. The baby pink halter-neck gown featured a seriously plunging neckline with a knotted detailing just below the navel. With her hair swept into a chic updo, Hadid completed the look with a statement floral necklace from Marina Moscone and a pair of embellished strappy heels.

In May, the model was seen in an ethereal mesh slip dress also from the maison’s Spring/Summer 2004 season. With its corset-like bodice, floral appliqués, and ruched detailing, you could tell it was a Galliano creation from miles away.