This Fall, Bags Will Be Supersized — Just Ask Bella Hadid

Gird your loins, ladies, and get ready to ditch your micro-purses: The time for ludicrously capacious bags has arrived with an assist from Bella Hadid.

The Orebella founder and supermodel was snapped in Los Angeles on Aug. 21 wearing her new favorite bag, the Coach Brooklyn. She’s been spotted in the style before, and just gave the tan suede version its unofficial debut. As a city girl, Hadid knows schlepping is a part of urban life, and unrealistically mini handbags cannot contain the multitudes that a girl on the go needs. The bag’s size is large enough for a MacBook Pro but still has a sleek silhouette that doesn’t read as bulky — or worse, as a commuter bag.

The bag also signals a vibe shift towards fall colors, and while we’re still soaking up the last days of summer and rocking butter yellow for a few more weeks, we can’t help but start drafting our autumn shopping lists. Take cues from the runways of Coach and Chloé, where XL bags were shown in hobo styles similar to Hadid’s in structured styles and warm hues like chocolate brown and faded black. No matter which way you go, either full boho like unofficial Chloé ambassador Daisy Edgar-Jones or country-ified like Hadid, stick to neutral colors to make sure you can carry the bag with any ‘fit, anywhere.