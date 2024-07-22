NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Bella Hadid is seen in Greenwich Village on July 12, 2024 in New York ...
12 Ways To Shop Bella Hadid’s Coyote Ugly Style

So many halter tops, so little time!

by Kevin LeBlanc
When you’re Bella Hadid, it’s hard not to set trends with every step you take. The supermodel and die-hard horse girl returned to the spotlight — aka the streets of New York — this July to promote her Adidas campaign. She’s appearing in public a bit less frequently, as she’s been taking more time off for the things that matter to her, like attending her boyfriend’s rodeos and living part time in Texas. Hadid has always drawn fashion inspiration from Y2K aesthetics, regularly wearing vintage pieces from the ’00s both for city stomping and walking the Cannes red carpet. While she might be getting inspo from the runways, we think she’s secretly auditioning for an unplanned Coyote Ugly sequel with her slew of ’fits that are uncannily similar to the movie’s costumes.

In case your generational cinematic education didn’t include Coyote Ugly, a very brief summary: A Jersey girl (played by Piper Perabo) moves to the Big Apple in pursuit of her singing dreams and winds up working at Coyote Ugly, a vaguely saloon-themed bar where an all-female staff berate men, spit fire, dance on the bar, and wear slightly Western fashion looks that were very au courant when it was released in 2000. The bar’s “uniform” was a skin-revealing halter-top shirt, skin-tight leather pants, a big old rodeo belt, and of course, cowboy boots. Hadid would be right at home working at Coyote Ugly, having grown up riding horses and now enjoying time away from the spotlight in Texas.

The connections between the movie’s sexed-up costumes and Hadid’s own personal style are unavoidable, with Hadid leaning heavily into cowgirl chic in her own way. There are a few more pieces from Coyote Ugly we haven’t seen Hadid sport this summer that would suit her (who are we kidding, everything suits her): a tie-front black leather top or a skin-tight red tank. If her street style snaps are any indication, maybe she’s opening a Coyote Ugly-style bar of her own. Below, shop some of our own picks to channel both Tyra Banks and Bella Hadid.

Miaou Mara Corset

The color of this top is “Strawberry Latex,” so embrace the flavors and colors of summer — and make it sexy.

Cherry Gasoline Scoop Baby Tee

For a vintage tee this summer, imagine the tiniest, teeniest shirt, then make it smaller.

Aya Muse Vortico Faux Leather Crop Top

This lattice-work crop top will look damn good with a pair of high-rise jeans.

COS BRODERIE ANGLAISE LEATHER WESTERN SHIRT

A throw-on-and-go kind of piece that will make a white tank and denim shorts a little more special.

Poster Girl Phoebe Faux Leather Top

Who says belt buckles can’t also be top closures? This lace-up Poster Girl moment is the sexiest way to stay on trend.

Diesel L-Stellar Pants

Diesel is an It-Girl favorite, and these pants are not only on sale, but fit right into the Y2K theme with their bootcut style.

Theophilio Python Leather Trouser

A splurge that’s justifiable for its uncanny resemblance to every pair of snakeskin pants shown in Coyote Ugly.

Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans

There’s a reason Beyoncé herself made a song called “Levii’s Jeans”: They’re simply the best. Expect an instant buttlift with these ultra-high-rise silhouette.

Free People Duke Concho Belt

It’s looking a lot like Texas in here... and this belt comes in as many colors as there are days in the month, so go buck wild.

Black Suede Studio Reed Pointed Toe Western Boot

A Western boot that isn’t full yeehaw, making it ideal for dressing up or down depending on the occasion.

Montserrat Messeguer Jornada Buckskin Boots

For when you need to square dance, but have never stepped foot in a barn: designer boots that will make everyone believe you’re a cowboy’s boyfriend.

Lack of Color Desert Rose Cowboy Hat

All the fun of a raffia beach hat, but in a cowgirl-approved style.