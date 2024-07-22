12 Ways To Shop Bella Hadid’s Coyote Ugly Style

When you’re Bella Hadid, it’s hard not to set trends with every step you take. The supermodel and die-hard horse girl returned to the spotlight — aka the streets of New York — this July to promote her Adidas campaign. She’s appearing in public a bit less frequently, as she’s been taking more time off for the things that matter to her, like attending her boyfriend’s rodeos and living part time in Texas. Hadid has always drawn fashion inspiration from Y2K aesthetics, regularly wearing vintage pieces from the ’00s both for city stomping and walking the Cannes red carpet. While she might be getting inspo from the runways, we think she’s secretly auditioning for an unplanned Coyote Ugly sequel with her slew of ’fits that are uncannily similar to the movie’s costumes.

In case your generational cinematic education didn’t include Coyote Ugly, a very brief summary: A Jersey girl (played by Piper Perabo) moves to the Big Apple in pursuit of her singing dreams and winds up working at Coyote Ugly, a vaguely saloon-themed bar where an all-female staff berate men, spit fire, dance on the bar, and wear slightly Western fashion looks that were very au courant when it was released in 2000. The bar’s “uniform” was a skin-revealing halter-top shirt, skin-tight leather pants, a big old rodeo belt, and of course, cowboy boots. Hadid would be right at home working at Coyote Ugly, having grown up riding horses and now enjoying time away from the spotlight in Texas.

The connections between the movie’s sexed-up costumes and Hadid’s own personal style are unavoidable, with Hadid leaning heavily into cowgirl chic in her own way. There are a few more pieces from Coyote Ugly we haven’t seen Hadid sport this summer that would suit her (who are we kidding, everything suits her): a tie-front black leather top or a skin-tight red tank. If her street style snaps are any indication, maybe she’s opening a Coyote Ugly-style bar of her own. Below, shop some of our own picks to channel both Tyra Banks and Bella Hadid.