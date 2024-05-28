The 10 Best Looks From The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival always delivers mega fashion moments, and at this year’s 77th edition, celebrities turned the volume all the way up, serving looks from the moment they stepped out of the Nice airport until the wee hours at various parties.

The best-dressed stars of the week consistently stood out for, yes, their commitment to glamour (a given at Cannes), but also their ingenuity and risk-taking, which in the world of celebrity stylists and brand deals, is a real feat. A good Cannes look is beautiful, but a great Cannes look is show-stopping, fit to perfection, and a conversation starter. The best looks from this year’s edition were either a bit kooky in the best way or so stunning we couldn’t not include (or in one case, accessorized with a mini Chihuahua).

Ahead, take a look at the top 10 moments from the week. Not all of them happened on the red carpet, but at this point, all of Cannes is a runway.

Hunter Schafer in Prada Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Sophia Loren/milkmaid fantasy was the oddball of the week and perfectly executed. No notes.

Greta Gerwig in Armani Privé & Chopard jewelry Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This year’s jury president churned out look after look with her stylist Karla Welch. This Armani Privé number fit like a glove and was fit for a big-name director in a big-deal role.

Selena Gomez in Saint Laurent Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Finally, Gomez is dressing like the star she is. The Emilia Perez actress embodied old Hollywood glamour in this custom Saint Laurent number topped with Bulgari jewels.

Bella Hadid in Michael and Hushi Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images The unofficial queen of the Cannes red carpet returned to the south of France to deliver high-wattage fashion. This Palestinian keffiyeh was not only stunning, but a tribute to her roots.

Demi Moore (& Pilaf) In Elie Saab Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actress debuted her new movie, The Substance, and stormed the carpet in a bevy of looks dripping in diamonds. But her favorite accessory of the week was her miniature Chihuahua Pilaf. (Can you blame her?)

Anya Taylor-Joy in Jil Sander Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This fresh-off-the-runway skirt suit from Jil Sander was a little wacky, a little glamorous, and totally worked on Taylor-Joy, headpiece and all.

Yseult in Dior Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This recreation of Monsieur Dior’s New Look from 1947 proves the French singer has major fashion chops and isn’t afraid of a tilted hat. My only wish for next year’s red carpet is MORE HATS!

Michelle Yeoh in Bottega Veneta Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress’ custom look based off the brand’s Winter 2024 runway is crafted to perfection, and her new bangs complemented the fringed skirt almost too well.

Sienna Miller in Schiaparelli Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! And she’s wearing SS2024 Schiaparelli to boot. Jeans are almost always a no-no for the photo call, but Miller pulls it off in a way only she can.