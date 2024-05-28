The 10 Best Looks From The 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Dare we say the fashion was better than that at the Met Gala?
byKevin LeBlanc
The Cannes Film Festival always delivers mega fashion moments, and at this year’s 77th edition, celebrities turned the volume all the way up, serving looks from the moment they stepped out of the Nice airport until the wee hours at various parties.
The best-dressed stars of the week consistently stood out for, yes, their commitment to glamour (a given at Cannes), but also their ingenuity and risk-taking, which in the world of celebrity stylists and brand deals, is a real feat. A good Cannes look is beautiful, but a great Cannes look is show-stopping, fit to perfection, and a conversation starter. The best looks from this year’s edition were either a bit kooky in the best way or so stunning we couldn’t not include (or in one case, accessorized with a mini Chihuahua).
Ahead, take a look at the top 10 moments from the week. Not all of them happened on the red carpet, but at this point, all of Cannes is a runway.