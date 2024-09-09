The beginning of September in New York City always feels like back-to-school season for adults — mostly because it ushers in a hoard of celebs, editors, influencers and designers who touch down just in time for the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week. This season, NYLON editors went backstage to scope out the biggest beauty trends for Spring/Summer 2025, and so far, we’re feeling seriously inspired. The hair and makeup looks range from edgy and futuristic (see: the funky body art backstage at Area) to super-wearable (we’re already dying to try the baby-pink lips at Sandy Liang) — so there’s plenty of inspo for anyone, no matter which end of the beauty spectrum you fall into.

Ahead, NYLON spotlights the biggest beauty trends for Spring/Summer 2024, straight from the runways at NYFW. Consider this your crystal ball into the looks that will be everywhere (including your FYP) next spring, or even earlier.

Barely-There Blush

The era of Sabrina Carpenter-style flushed cheeks might be over — we’re predicting barely-there tints as the reigning blush trend for Spring 2024. On the Monse runway, lead makeup artist Patrick Ta gave models a warm-toned slightly dewy cheek using the Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Not Too Much, She’s Wanted, and She’s Flushed, depending on the model’s skin tone. Models stalked down Jason Wu’s runway in his namesake beauty brand’s powder blush, launching this October, layered over Kate Somerville’s MEGA-A Transforming Serum for a healthy glow. Meanwhile at PH5, models were either in orange or berry-colored blush that was dragged across the nose for a subtle sun-kissed effect.

‘90s Ash-Toned Shades

‘90s styles are still reigning supreme — and this season’s makeup is no exception. At the Palomo Spain show, key makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez used MAC Cosmetics M.A.Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick to create an ashy, cool-toned lip to represent the pivotal decade. At Kim Shui, makeup artist Romero Jennings applied a mix of MAC lipliners in Stone, Chestnut, or Cork with M.A.Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Honey Love or Caviar, for darker-skinned models specifically.

Glassy Skin

While the no-makeup look isn’t new, many brands opted for completely makeup-free faces on the runway. Collina Strada debuted lots of flowing waves with models wearing nothing on their faces but Dieux Skin products. Prabal Gurung went the same route, with lead makeup artist Sil Bruinsma using Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist on models for a glassy sheen, and Tweezerman Classic Stainless Steel Tweezer to form defined lashes without mascara. Tommy Hilfiger’s “all- American girl” vibe represented itself through a simple look that offered a bit of glow, a strong brow, and not much else.

Baby-Pink Hues

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani created what she called the “Sandy Pink” for Sandy Liang’s runway show: a combination of Estée Lauder’s Social Whirl Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color with a small amount of the shade Air Kiss and a bit of white pigment. “The [makeup look] is really inspired by Sandy,” Soleimani tells NYLON. “It’s really her vibe.” Going along with the baby-pink theme, makeup artist Fara Homidi design a pink under-eye blush with hints of metallic sparkle using SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush for the Phillip Lim show.

Avant-Garde Shapes

Straying away from the clean girl makeup trend, some designers are went with abstract looks that nearly resemble modern art. At Nanushka, Fara Homidi applied tiny silver lines down the center of the lip, the bridge of the nose, and extending from the eye. Inspired by a fingerprint design featured on clothing at the AREA show, makeup artist Yadim Carranza used MAC Cosmetics to construct fingerprint body makeup that extended from the forehead to the chest. At the Alaïa show, Pat McGrath used her Sublime Perfect Concealers in either two shades lighter or two shades darker than the model’s skin tone to create a block of color across the eyes.

Banged Bob

If you’ve been thinking about getting bangs, this season’s runways might give you the push you need. Backstage at Christian Cowan, Lacey Redway created black micro-bobs with a blunt bang that reached right above the eyebrow for a punk-rock feel, smoothing with TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray. In contrast, L’AGENCE gave bangs a more romantic aura with lead hairstylist Liz Rim using IGK hair products for a soft wave and looser fringe.

Cherry-Red Lips

Red lips have been an classic lip shade in beauty history, and this season’s version is brighter and more in-your-face than ever. Makeup artist Michela Wariebi’s used Tarte’s Juicy Vinyl in Apple, Juicy Lip Liner in brown, and Juicy Plumping Lip Oil for a glossy-red lip at Alice + Olivia. At Maria Mcmanus, Romy Soleimani opted for a matte version using Esteé Lauder’s Double Wear 24H Stay-in-Place Lip Liner in Red and Pure Color Explicit Matte Lip in shade Heartbeat. Ulla Johnson took a more subtle approach with an ombré red that started in the center and blurred out towards the edges of the lips.