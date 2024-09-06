Hayley Williams’ Pointillist Brows & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

For most of us, September means the return to long days in-office and churning out new projects. But for celebrities, it’s all about nailing Fashion Month style while navigating the transition from summer to fall — or staying firmly on either side of the seasonal divide.

Karol G, for example, posted rosy glossed lips and flushed cheeks in a bid to hold onto the warm weather. Olivia Rodrigo, in contrast, dove nails-first into autumn with a maroon manicure, while Jenna Ortega sharpened her winged liner for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press run. At NYLON’s New York Fashion Week party, Hayley Williams previewed harlequin-esque graphic brows with starry under-eyes, and headliner Paris Hilton repped Barbie with her long, blonde waves.

There was no shortage of standout looks, so keep reading for all the best celebrity hair, makeup, and nail moments from the week.

Paris Hilton’s Barbie Waves Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Paris Hilton’s hairstylist Eduardo Ponce is bringing back the side part — and why not when it’s this face-flattering? Hilton’s lengths fell into voluminous waves that miraculously stayed in place through “Gimme More” and “We Found Love.”

Kat Graham’s Little Mermaid Moment In a golden-hour Instagram selfie, Kat Graham was the vision of Disney princess Ariel with flowing burgundy hair. Take note of the neutral lip, swatch of blush, and lightly bronzed eyes, too.

Taylor Russell’s Sleek Pixie JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Bones and All actress turned heads at the Venice Film Festival with this high-shine crop featuring a more-than-micro bang. The warm, doe-like eye and soft amber lip create a dolly effect you’ll definitely see more of as the holiday season approaches.

Karol G’s Summery Flush Flushed cheeks aren’t going anywhere — yet. To recreate the look, blend a cream blush like SHEGLAM's Liquid Bloom Blush in Matte Love Cake upwards to the high points of the cheeks. (You can also drag the product across the nose for a sun-kissed effect.) Then lightly apply a red tint and a clear lip oil.

Kelly Rowland’s Gray-Blonde Bob Kelly Rowland aced her performance at the amfAR Venezia gala in this gray-blonde bob styled with vintage-y flipped ends by hairstylist @hausofshee. This jaunty detail adds movement, while the cool-toned shade can help usher warm blonde into chillier weather.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampy Manicure In an Italy Insta dump, the pop-punk artist sported an oxblood polish color that should serve as inspiration for your first manicure of the new season.

Hayley Williams’ Modern-Art Makeup Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pointillism... brows? The Paramore front woman tried dotted arches and black under-eye stickers at the NYLON Nights event where she and Megan Thee Stallion exchanged phone numbers. Her shaggy cut by Brian O’Connor juxtaposes the light pink color.

Jenna Ortega’s Wicked Winged Liner Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a London photo call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Gen Z scream queen Jenna Ortega contrasted berry lips with sharp, black winged liner for a daytime-ready-but-upgraded face.

Lili Reinhart’s Brigitte Bardot Updo Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who said updos had to be stuffy or pageant-queen-y? For the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner in Venice, hairstylist Erika Verret created a high knot at the crown of Reinhart’s head and left some pieces loose at the front.